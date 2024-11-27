Jazz Down Several Key Players Against Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without several key players when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Lauri Markkanen left the team’s loss on Tuesday at home against the San Antonio Spurs with a knee contusion, but has been ruled out against the Nuggets due to personal reasons.

Jazz Host Nuggets On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

The Jazz face the Nuggets on a quick turnaround after Tuesday’s loss.

Keyonte George scored 26 points on an efficient 9-16 shooting while John Collins and Collin Sexton added 20 points each.

The Jazz committed 21 turnovers leading to 33 Spurs points in the 128-115 loss.

Victor Wembanyama scored 34 points to lead San Antonio.

The Nuggets meanwhile are coming off their most lopsided loss of the season having fallen to the New York Knicks by 27 points on Monday.

After facing the Jazz, Denver will have a rare three days off before traveling to Los Angeles face the Clippers on Sunday.

Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE – John Collins (knee contusion)

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture)

OUT – Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

Nuggets Injury Report

PROBABLE – Peyton Watson (adductor strain)

OUT – Aaron Gordon (calf strain)

OUT – Vlatko Cancar (left knee)

OUT – DaRon Holmes (Achilles)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Nuggets

The Jazz will host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

