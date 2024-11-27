On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Morning Skate: Maveric Lamoureux Talks Utah Hockey Club Experience, NHL Heroes

Nov 27, 2024, 4:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club season now well underway, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux joined KSL Sports to share more about his first NHL experience in Utah and which players he looked up to in his youth.

Maveric Lamoureux’s first NHL experience in Utah

After beginning the season with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, 20-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was called up to the Utah Hockey Club in response to the Sean Durzi and John Marino injuries. Since then, the young defender made his official NHL debut, scored his first goal and has experienced what it’s like to play in Salt Lake City.

“[Utah is] pretty good,” Lamoureux said. “Ever since I got the call, it’s just been great to be here…”

“Just the amount of emotion that I had at that moment, I just couldn’t stop smiling. I was just smiling so much. I was so happy. When I saw the puck go in, it was definitely a crazy moment. Then just hugging all the guys after, all the taps on my back and everyone saying congratulations and good job. It was definitely a good moment,” Lamoureux said regarding his first career goal.

Who did Maveric Lamoureux look up to?

Like any young hockey player, Lamoureux had a group of players that he looked up to and tried to emulate. Unsurprisingly, those players include two of the all-time greatest defensemen, P.K. Subban and Shea Weber who both played for Lamoureux’s childhood team, the Montreal Canadiens.

“I’ve always looked up to, especially being in Montreal, I’ve always looked up to P.K. Subban when I was younger. And then after, Shea Weber when he got traded. So, I would say probably those two,” Lamoureux explained.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now return to Salt Lake City for a single home game against Edmonton on Friday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Morning Skate: Maveric Lamoureux Talks Utah Hockey Club Experience, NHL Heroes

Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux joined KSL Sports to share more about his upbringing, interests outside of hockey and his experience in Utah thus far.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Down Several Key Players Against Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will be without several key players when they face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Delta Center.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard Shares Thoughts On BYU Basketball

BYU vs. Ole Miss will be a strong head coach battle.

4 hours ago

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 15

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners this week were Esun Tafa and Cooper Kingston from […]

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Set To Face No. 23 Ole Miss On Thanksgiving

The competition increases as BYU basketball gets set to take on nationally-ranked Ole Miss.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fall To Spurs, Lose Markkanen To Knee Injury

The Utah Jazz fell to the San Antonio Spurs 128-115, falling to 0-3 in NBA Cup play, and lost Lauri Markkanen in the process.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Morning Skate: Maveric Lamoureux Talks Utah Hockey Club Experience, NHL Heroes