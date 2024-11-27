Morning Skate: Maveric Lamoureux Talks Utah Hockey Club Experience, NHL Heroes

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club season now well underway, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux joined KSL Sports to share more about his first NHL experience in Utah and which players he looked up to in his youth.

Maveric Lamoureux’s first NHL experience in Utah

After beginning the season with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, 20-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was called up to the Utah Hockey Club in response to the Sean Durzi and John Marino injuries. Since then, the young defender made his official NHL debut, scored his first goal and has experienced what it’s like to play in Salt Lake City.

“[Utah is] pretty good,” Lamoureux said. “Ever since I got the call, it’s just been great to be here…”

“Just the amount of emotion that I had at that moment, I just couldn’t stop smiling. I was just smiling so much. I was so happy. When I saw the puck go in, it was definitely a crazy moment. Then just hugging all the guys after, all the taps on my back and everyone saying congratulations and good job. It was definitely a good moment,” Lamoureux said regarding his first career goal.

Who did Maveric Lamoureux look up to?

Like any young hockey player, Lamoureux had a group of players that he looked up to and tried to emulate. Unsurprisingly, those players include two of the all-time greatest defensemen, P.K. Subban and Shea Weber who both played for Lamoureux’s childhood team, the Montreal Canadiens.

“I’ve always looked up to, especially being in Montreal, I’ve always looked up to P.K. Subban when I was younger. And then after, Shea Weber when he got traded. So, I would say probably those two,” Lamoureux explained.

