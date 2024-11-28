Doggy Thanksgiving tradition continues at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

KANAB, Utah — This week the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary said a donor provided a Thanksgiving meal for dogs at the Kanab shelter. The donor contributed in honor of their rescue pup.

To boot, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary said it was a dog-friendly meal. Sego Restaurant contributed the food made by Chef Shon Foster with 700 pounds of ingredients (but no salt, sugar, or spices.)

The Best Friends staff then dished out the food to meet each dog’s dietary needs.

“It’s so heartwarming to watch this annual tradition,” said Megan Miller, Dogtown Manager at the Kanab sanctuary.

“We’re so grateful for this kind donor, who gives dogs who are waiting for loving homes of their own the opportunity to have a wonderful holiday treat.”

Some of the dogs even got a slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

This is the fourth year in a row for “Jack’s Annual Dogsgiving Feast,” the sanctuary wrote in a news release.

“Dogsgiving is gifted by Jack the Dog,” according to a donor statement provided by the sanctuary. “He was my heart dog that I lost to cancer two years ago, a tripod rescue that was one in a million.”