On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Doggy Thanksgiving tradition continues at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Nov 27, 2024, 5:23 PM

Torrito enjoys a piece of dog-friendly pumpkin pie during the 4th Annual Dogsgiving at Best Friends...

Torrito enjoys a piece of dog-friendly pumpkin pie during the 4th Annual Dogsgiving at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. The gourmet holiday meal is provided by a generous donor in honor of her beloved rescue dog, Jack. (Best Friends Animal Sanctuary)

(Best Friends Animal Sanctuary)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

KANAB, Utah — This week the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary said a donor provided a Thanksgiving meal for dogs at the Kanab shelter. The donor contributed in honor of their rescue pup.

To boot, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary said it was a dog-friendly meal. Sego Restaurant contributed the food made by Chef Shon Foster with 700 pounds of ingredients (but no salt, sugar, or spices.)

Smudge the dog watches caregivers Landon Schobert and Anabel Kirk as they prepare for Dogsgiving at Best Friends animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. (Best Friends Animal Sanctuary) Alligator the dog greets Debbi Carman, a supervisor at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary's Dogtown, as she delivers his Dogsgiving feast. (Best Friends Animal Sanctuary)

The Best Friends staff then dished out the food to meet each dog’s dietary needs.

“It’s so heartwarming to watch this annual tradition,” said Megan Miller, Dogtown Manager at the Kanab sanctuary.

“We’re so grateful for this kind donor, who gives dogs who are waiting for loving homes of their own the opportunity to have a wonderful holiday treat.”

Some of the dogs even got a slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

This is the fourth year in a row for “Jack’s Annual Dogsgiving Feast,” the sanctuary wrote in a news release.

“Dogsgiving is gifted by Jack the Dog,” according to a donor statement provided by the sanctuary. “He was my heart dog that I lost to cancer two years ago, a tripod rescue that was one in a million.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Torrito enjoys a piece of dog-friendly pumpkin pie during the 4th Annual Dogsgiving at Best Friends...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Doggy Thanksgiving tradition continues at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

This week the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary said a donor provided a Thanksgiving meal for dogs at the Kanab shelter. The donor contributed in honor of their rescue pup.

15 seconds ago

The Utah County Bookstore Crawl will take place from Nov. 29 through Dec. 7. (Courtesy, Heidi Rowle...

Carlysle Price

Need a new read? Get involved in the first-ever Utah County Bookstore Crawl

Hungry for something new this holiday season? Utah residents should prepare to feast on a myriad of books at the first-ever Utah County Bookstore Crawl.

1 hour ago

volunteer gives turkey during thanksgiving meals giveaway...

Karah Brackin

3,500 Thanksgiving meals given to Utahns in need

Thousands of Thanksgiving meals went out on Wednesday as Crossroads Urban Center teamed up with the Utah Food Bank and Harmons.

6 hours ago

FILE - Customers shop at a grocery store in Chicago, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)...

Matt OTT, AP Business Writer

What stores are open on Thanksgiving? Not many since most stay closed to prepare for Black Friday

With Thanksgiving and the formal launch of the holiday shopping season, Americans will again be consumed with the annual trifecta of turkey, travel and transactions — lots of them.

10 hours ago

One hundred percent of the donations for the Giving Machines go to nonprofit organizations. (Greg A...

Carlysle Price

Where to find ‘Light the World Giving Machines’ this holiday season

Donating to those in need is now as easy as stopping at a vending machine. Thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints efforts, it's easy to find a Giving Machine near you.

23 hours ago

thanksgiving travel at the slc international airport...

Karah Brackin

Thanksgiving travel in full swing at Salt Lake City International Airport

Thanksgiving travel hits the Salt Lake City International Airport in full force on Tuesday as people head toward their holiday destinations.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Doggy Thanksgiving tradition continues at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary