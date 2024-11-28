On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Benefits of gratitude: The healthiest side dish

Nov 27, 2024, 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — ‘Tis the season of thanks, and research shows being grateful can have many health benefits.

“We don’t exactly know how, but we know it works,” said Spencer Hansen, an addiction psychiatrist with Intermountain Health.

He works with a lot of people who, because of their circumstances, may find it challenging to feel grateful.

“It can be very hard when you have a lot of reasons to not feel good,” Hansen said.

But, he added, having a thankful mindset can help us feel better physically — citing improvements to sleep and cardiovascular health. Plus, there are mental health benefits.

“Our depression goes down and our anxiety is more manageable when we practice gratitude,” Hansen said.

Studies show expressing gratitude can increase happiness by 25%.

“It just feels good,” Hansen said. “How that works is kind of the magic of gratitude.”

And it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant, Hansen added.

“It could be as easy as driving down the road and just thinking about the things that you’re grateful for around you. For example, that you’re in a car, a car that moves, a car that’s keeping you safe. Simply just reflecting on your internal state and your body and being grateful to be alive.”

Having an attitude of gratitude could also mean keeping a journal.

“Writing down a gratitude journal is a great distraction from that loud physical or mental pain that we otherwise are paying attention to if we’re not grateful,” Hansen said.

And it’s not just for the holidays — you can cultivate thankfulness year-round.

“(It’s) a very simple tool that everyone can practice day after day just to make our homes, neighborhoods, and communities healthier,” Hansen said.

In partnership with Intermountain Health #yourlifeyourhealth

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Research shows that showing gratitude can have a variety of health benefits. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

Benefits of gratitude: The healthiest side dish

Tis the season of thanks, and research shows being grateful can have many health benefits.

43 minutes ago

Pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, and salad served in the kitchen of Intermountain Health....

Emma Benson

Enjoy Thanksgiving with these healthy eating tips

With Thanksgiving just days away, Intermountain Health has some food safety tips and healthier versions of everyone's favorite foods.

6 days ago

It's been 15 years since Intermountain Riverton Hospital opened its doors. It's grown into a robust...

Emma Benson

Intermountain providers reflect on 15 years of healthcare at Riverton Hospital

It's been 15 years since Intermountain Riverton Hospital opened its doors. It's grown into a robust medical facility serving the southwest part of the valley.

13 days ago

Owen Jacobsen is a bright 12-year-old, actively involved in his school council, band, swim team, an...

Emma Benson

‘He’s better than ever’: boy finds relief from seizures following neurosurgery 

Owen Jacobsen is a bright 12-year-old, actively involved in his school council, band, swim team, and MATHCOUNTS team. But what sets him apart? His resilience. 

20 days ago

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights for kids, but it can also be one of the most dangerous...

Emma Benson

Trick or treat! Don’t forget these Halloween safety reminders 

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights for kids, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. 

28 days ago

Sheri Wiseman, in this undated photo, gives the thumbs up after undergoing 12 rounds of chemo and 2...

Emma Benson

Utah survivor urges women to get screened this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

When Sheri Wiseman got her annual mammogram last March, she received unexpected news.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Benefits of gratitude: The healthiest side dish