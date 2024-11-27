Memorable Moments From Each Of BYU Football’s 20 Seniors In 2024

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will honor 20 seniors before and after Saturday night’s regular-season finale against Houston (8:15 p.m., ESPN & KSL NewsRadio).

To recognize all 20 players, here’s a moment that stands out from each player’s time at BYU.

Isaiah Bagnah, DE

Moment: The photo of Bagnah diving for a tackle against Arizona QB Noah Fifita

BYU is going to be using that photo of Bagnah diving out to attempt to tackle Noah Fifita for a long time. It’s one of those images that will go down in BYU lore.

Mory Bamba, CB

Moment: Speed at cornerback

Bamba arrived at BYU after a brief stint in JUCO football. His experience with football was limited as his background was in track and field. During fall camp, he was one of the top cornerbacks in the program, in large part because of his speed and athleticism in the secondary.

Tyler Batty, DE

Moment: Performance in the win at Arkansas in 2023

When NFL scouts watch the film on Tyler Batty, you’ll probably see many highlights from the win at Arkansas in 2023. Batty finished with nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The Payson native earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors for the performance.

An honorable mention for Batty was his reception off a fake punt against Oklahoma State last season.

Gerry Bohanon, QB

Moment: Big run during the QB competition in fall camp

We’re isolating this article to moments at BYU, so our options are limited for Bohanon as he has only been with the program this season. However, during fall camp, he put together an impressive practice in front of the media where he popped off a 45-yard run on August 8.

At that time, the quarterback debate raged on between Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff.

Marque Collins, CB

Moment: Interception at SMU

Weber State transfer Marque Collins made an impressive toe-tap interception on SMU QB Kevin Jennings in week two. The pick occurred at the beginning of the fourth quarter as SMU was in the red zone and looking to take the lead.

Sam Dawe, OL

Moment: BYU representative at 2024 Big 12 Beyond Borders in Washington, D.C.

Dawe was one of two BYU athletic department athletes selected for the Big 12’s “Beyond Borders” program, which was given to athletes with “exceptional leadership skills and character on and off the playing field.”

Caleb Etienne, OL

Moment: Coming back after a challenging 2023 season

The struggles Caleb Etienne experienced in his first season at BYU after transferring from Oklahoma State in 2023 were well documented. Despite going through a difficult season, he never considered leaving. Etienne stayed put at BYU and emerged as the starting left tackle in every game of the 2024 regular season.

Mason Fakahua, TE

Moment: One-handed catch in fall camp practice

A great catch from the former QB prospect out of Cedar City.

Cade Fennegan, QB

Moment: Transferring to BYU months after facing the Cougars as a Boise State QB

During the 2020 BYU-Boise State matchup in Boise, BSU starting QB Jack Sears suffered an injury, causing the Broncos to turn to freshman Cade Fennegan.

Fennegan traded out Boise Blue for BYU Blue the following summer and transferred to the Cougars in 2021.

Keanu Hill, TE

Moment: Blocks a punt, recovers it, scores a touchdown against Idaho State in 2021

Not every day do you see a blocked punt go for a touchdown. It had been a 17-year drought for BYU until Keanu Hill pulled it off against Idaho State on a Senior Day three years ago.

Brayden Keim, OL

Moment: Transforming his body to become an offensive tackle

It’s easy to forget now, as Brayden Keim has been an anchor along the BYU offensive line for a few years. But when Keim arrived, he was a 260-pound walk-on tight end out of Alta High School. Keim is now listed at 315 pounds.

Darius Lassiter, WR

Moment: Game-winning touchdown grab against Oklahoma State in 2024

Jake Retzlaff connected with Darius Lassiter for a 35-yard touchdown against Oklahoma State to keep BYU’s undefeated season alive. Regardless of how the 2024 season finishes, that was a memorable finish that Cougar fans will remember for a long time.

Logan Lutui, DE

Moment: Co-starter at defensive end

After being injured in 2023 and in and out, Logan Lutui came on strong in the 2024 season and earned a co-starter role at defensive end with Isaiah Bagnah.

Blake Mangelson, DT

Moment: Interception against Baylor in 2024

BYU got off to a strong start against Baylor earlier this season. The offense scored a quick touchdown on the opening drive. On the following defensive possession, Blake Mangelson intercepted a Sawyer Robertson pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage by John Nelson.

Mangelson switched to defensive tackle during the spring of this year and shined in that role.

John Nelson, DT

Moment: Third Quarter sack against Baylor’s Blake Shapen in 2022

As a young sophomore in 2022, John Nelson had a big sack against No. 9 Baylor. It was a breakthrough moment for Nelson, showing how he can be a playmaker along BYU’s defensive front.

Like Blake Mangelson, Nelson began his BYU career as defensive end, then switched to the interior and has been a mainstay ever since.

Ray Paulo, TE

Moment: Little things

When Ray Paulo enters the game, he will do a lot of blocking and the little things that don’t get measured in a box score.

Connor Pay, OL

Moment: Settling in as a star center

Coming out of Lone Peak High School, Connor Pay was a star offensive tackle. He probably didn’t envision becoming a center in his BYU career but became a star at the position. There were moments in 2021 and 2023 where he played guard, but Pay was at his best from center.

Jakob Robinson, DB

Moment: Pick-Six against Cincinnati in 2023

The first-ever points scored by a BYU player in a Big 12 game played in Provo was courtesy of cornerback Jakob Robinson. Robinson picked off former Cincinnati QB Emory Jones for a 42-yard score.

Hinckley Ropati, RB

Moment: Performance against Boise State in 2022

Hinckley Ropati’s breakout performance was in 2022 on the “Blue Turf” against Boise State. BYU was a heavy underdog, and Ropati provided a spark out of the backfield, particularly in the receiving game.

Ropati’s first touchdown at BYU was a 49-yard reception from Jaren Hall to give BYU a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

Mata’ava Ta’ase, TE

Moment: Touchdown machine to open the 2024 season

Ta’ase opened up the 2024 season with touchdowns in the first two games (Southern Illinois, SMU). The former Southern Utah transfer is up to three touchdown receptions for the year, and he’s emerged as the No. 1 tight end.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

