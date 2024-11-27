On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Central Florida Knights

Nov 27, 2024, 4:56 PM

ORLANDO, Florida – Removed from bowl contention, the Utah Utes look to close the 2024 campaign on a high note against the Central Florida Knights.

UCF (4-7, 2-6) hosts Utah (4-7, 1-7) at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Saturday, November 29. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT.

RELATED: Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week 14 Matchups

 

Utah Utes vs. Central Florida

This is the first-ever meeting between these programs. Utah looks to snap a seven-game losing streak, while the Knights enter on a two-game losing streak, having lost to Arizona State and West Virginia.

Utah’s calling card this year has been its strong defense, which has kept the team in games despite inconsistent offensive output. Five of Utah’s seven losses have been by one score.

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against the UCF Knights will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. Trent Rush and Robert Smith will be on the call.

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch Utah Football:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

YouTube TV 

Radio

ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Utah Utes Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the Utah Utes with KSL sports here.

