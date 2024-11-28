LOGAN — A lot of people are heading out into the backcountry, feeling pretty confident since it’s still early in the season.

Still, there is some potential danger out there, and it’s important to check the forecast conditions and go prepared.

While it’s not quite Thanksgiving yet, Franklin Basin is a popular spot right now to grab a Christmas tree.

“It’s kind of been an annual thing. We’ve done it every year, and every year we get more people, but it’s a blast,” said Craig Stevens.

This group of extended family, heading out in side-by-sides, said it’s best to be prepared.

“We pack extra just in case,” said Tyler Rassmussen. “You never know if you’re going to get stuck, and how long you might actually be out here. So planning ahead several hours is a good thing.”

The Rasmussen and Stevens families aren’t the only ones out.

Hayley Galit and Jake Simonich were joining Simonich’s parents from Riverton to grab their tree.

“It’s been fun,” Galit said.

“Getting wet and snowy and…” Simonich said. “Well, okay, I forgot my snow pants.”

And while there’s not quite enough snow for off-trail snowmobiling yet, Nathan Zollinger and Deven Gnehm were still taking the opportunity to work in some new snowmobiles.

“We’re always excited when we get a ride before Thanksgiving,” Zollinger said. “So yeah, we’re pumped.”

“This is a good start obviously, but hopefully the storms keep rolling in and keep piling some snow up in the mountains,” Gnehm said.

They say when you’re heading into the backcountry, never go alone.

“Generally carry radios and, during avalanche season, we’re always geared up with avalanche beacons and the proper avalanche bags and other stuff to stay safe,” Zollinger said.

Utah’s Avalanche Awareness Week starts Monday. The Utah Avalanche Center will be putting on a number of events, like classes and training, even offering some spots where you can get free batteries for your beacons.