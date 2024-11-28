On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Vs. Denver Nuggets Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 27, 2024, 6:30 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY –  A shorthanded Utah Jazz team heads into the second night of a back-to-back with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets coming to town. Utah lost to Denver in their only meeting this season, falling 129-103 in Denver on November 2.

The Jazz (4-13) are hosting the Denver Nuggets (9-7) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 27. The game is televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

The Jazz face the Nuggets on a quick turnaround after Tuesday’s loss.

Keyonte George scored 26 points on an efficient 9-16 shooting, while John Collins and Collin Sexton added 20 points each.

The Jazz committed 21 turnovers, leading to 33 Spurs points in the 128-115 loss.

Utah is playing without starters John Collins (knee contusion), Jordan Clarkson (plantar fascitis), and All-Star Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons). Rookie forward Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation) will also miss tonight’s game against Denver.

Nuggets all-world center Nikola Jokic is having a spectacular season despite the Nuggets subpar play. The three-time NBA MVP is averaging 29.7 points (fourth in the NBA), 13.4 rebounds (first), and 10.9 assists (second) per night.

Pregame

Utah Jazz-Denver Nuggets Gameday Reading

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Utah welcomes the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Saturday, November 30. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

KSL Sports

