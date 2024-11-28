Utah Jazz Vs. Denver Nuggets Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – A shorthanded Utah Jazz team heads into the second night of a back-to-back with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets coming to town. Utah lost to Denver in their only meeting this season, falling 129-103 in Denver on November 2.

The Jazz (4-13) are hosting the Denver Nuggets (9-7) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 27. The game is televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

The Jazz face the Nuggets on a quick turnaround after Tuesday’s loss.

Keyonte George scored 26 points on an efficient 9-16 shooting, while John Collins and Collin Sexton added 20 points each.

The Jazz committed 21 turnovers, leading to 33 Spurs points in the 128-115 loss.

Utah is playing without starters John Collins (knee contusion), Jordan Clarkson (plantar fascitis), and All-Star Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons). Rookie forward Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation) will also miss tonight’s game against Denver.

Nuggets all-world center Nikola Jokic is having a spectacular season despite the Nuggets subpar play. The three-time NBA MVP is averaging 29.7 points (fourth in the NBA), 13.4 rebounds (first), and 10.9 assists (second) per night.

Utah welcomes the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Saturday, November 30. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

