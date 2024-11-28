Utah Jazz Vs. Denver Nuggets Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
Nov 27, 2024, 6:30 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – A shorthanded Utah Jazz team heads into the second night of a back-to-back with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets coming to town. Utah lost to Denver in their only meeting this season, falling 129-103 in Denver on November 2.
The Jazz (4-13) are hosting the Denver Nuggets (9-7) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 27. The game is televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.
The Jazz face the Nuggets on a quick turnaround after Tuesday’s loss.
Keyonte George scored 26 points on an efficient 9-16 shooting, while John Collins and Collin Sexton added 20 points each.
The Jazz committed 21 turnovers, leading to 33 Spurs points in the 128-115 loss.
Utah is playing without starters John Collins (knee contusion), Jordan Clarkson (plantar fascitis), and All-Star Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons). Rookie forward Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation) will also miss tonight’s game against Denver.
Nuggets all-world center Nikola Jokic is having a spectacular season despite the Nuggets subpar play. The three-time NBA MVP is averaging 29.7 points (fourth in the NBA), 13.4 rebounds (first), and 10.9 assists (second) per night.
Pregame
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report:
*OUT – John Collins (left knee contusion) https://t.co/eAadP5TzTK
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2024
