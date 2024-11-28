TAYLORSVILLE — A domestic violence shelter has televisions at the top of their wish list this year.

South Valley Services helps victims in Salt Lake and Tooele counties. This year, they’re emphasizing the needs of child survivors of domestic violence.

“If we’re able to create an environment that feels like a home and that has familiar sounds and stimuli, like cartoons, even if it’s just the sound in the background, it can really kind of bring their nervous system down a notch or two,” said executive director Lindsey Boyer.

Boyer said as she walks these halls, she sees children playing together and getting more comfortable in unknown surroundings with the TV on it the background.

“They’re just coloring on the floor together, and it just kind of creates that environment that allows them to just step into their developmental stage of childhood,” she said.

Boyer said cash donations and items sent to their facilities help their clients year-round.

“That allows us to support programs, purchase unique items that maybe our government funding contracts don’t allow or don’t cover,” she said. “We also have programs with our education department that allows us to do a little more and to be a little more creative.”

South Valley Services has a 12-bed shelter facility in Tooele and a facility in Salt Lake County with 56 beds. They also offer services like advocacy, counseling, safety planning and case management to domestic violence victims.

“I think the holidays is a time we all just want to try to smile,” Boyer said.

She said some of our own friends, family members and neighbors are trying to get through what’s supposed to be a joyous time of year while they’re dealing with abuse at home.

“I do definitely believe that there’s a lot of white-knuckling,” Boyer said.

She encourages people to watch out for their friends and connect them to resources.

“If you know someone that you’re worried about, that might not seem like themselves or that you’re worried that there have been things you’ve seen or heard that don’t seem quite right, and you’re afraid to speak up and say something, I think it’s a good time to just say, ‘Hey, are you doing okay? I’m worried about you,'” Boyer said.

She said when victims come to the sanctuary, they’re taken to the boutique.

“One thing that’s really important to us is that the items we have in our boutique are in good repair, and that they’re clean and they smell nice,” she said.

She said it’s important that donated items are new, to help clients feel like they’re having a fresh start.

They’re asking for more items to house in this space like paper towels, underwear and new clothing. Boyer said gift cards are also appreciated.

“You can go down to Target or Walmart and pick it out yourself and have some privacy with it, but also you know what your kids want,” she said.

Through donations, they hope to give victims tools to thrive.

For more information on how to get involved, visit www.svsutah.org/donate.