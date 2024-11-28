On the Site:
Utah Jazz Lighting Nuggets Up From Deep In First Quarter

Nov 27, 2024, 7:29 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Playing without three starters, the Utah Jazz came out of the gates of fire, hitting 5-of-6 threes to grab a 19-10 lead over the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets (9-7) are in town to take on the Jazz (4-13) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 27. The game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Vs. Denver Nuggets Blog: Live Updates & Analysis

Seldom-used big Micah Potter opened the action with a wing three on the first possession. Minutes later, off-season free agent signing Svi Mykhailiuk hit a triple from the same spot on the floor.

It was second-year guard Keyonte George leading the charge, though. George tickled the wine with three triples in a 90-second span.

The Nuggets started slowly, missing eight of their first 14 shots from the field. Utah leads Denver 26-14 with 4:23 left in the opening period.

RELATED STORIES

Injury-Riddled Jazz Host Nuggets

Utah is playing without starters John Collins (knee contusion), Jordan Clarkson (plantar fascitis), and All-Star Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons). Rookie forward Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation) will also miss tonight’s game against Denver.

Jazz Injury Report

OUT – John Collins (knee contusion)

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture)

OUT – Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

Nuggets Injury Report

PROBABLE – Peyton Watson (adductor strain)

OUT – Aaron Gordon (calf strain)

OUT – Vlatko Cancar (left knee)

OUT – DaRon Holmes (Achilles)

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Utah welcomes the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Saturday, November 30. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

