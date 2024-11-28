On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Lagoon’s Primordial wins award as park announces 3 new rides

Nov 27, 2024, 9:33 PM

Park attendees ride Primordial at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington on Sept. 15, 2023. Lagoon's n...

Park attendees ride Primordial at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington on Sept. 15, 2023. Lagoon's newest roller coaster won an award from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

(Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON — Lagoon Amusement Park’s newest roller coaster is officially world-class, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

The theme park announced Wednesday that Primordial won a 2024 Brass Ring Award from the association for best new product in the major ride and attraction category.

“The Brass Ring Award is IAAPA’s highest honor, awarded to companies that demonstrate outstanding achievement, creativity and impact within the amusement industry. This marks a significant achievement in Lagoon’s 138-year history as a leader in the industry of one-of-a-kind attractions,” a statement from Lagoon creative director Adam Leishman says.

Primordial opened in late 2023 and earlier this year was named 2024’s best new theme park attraction by USA Today. The ride is “a giant leap forward in immersive storytelling and rider engagement,” Leishman said.

The ride starts out as a typical roller coaster, cruising around curves and dips, then moves inside an artificial mountain where the riders move through rooms with screens. The coaster cart includes a blaster the riders use to fire at creatures on the screen, aiming to save one of two guardians of a mythical kingdom.

All riders wear 3D glasses to use with the screen technology as the coaster alternates between fast-moving sections and slower areas, where the riders shoot at the screens.

“Combining cutting-edge interactive technology, dynamic ride mechanics, and an original storyline with multiple endings, Primordial delivers a one-of-a-kind adventure that redefines what is possible in a dark coaster experience,” Leishman said.

On Nov. 14, the park announced a new area will be built for the 2025 season. “The District” will include three family rides and be located in the Pioneer Village region of the park.

“This new area will invite guests to embark on a journey through time and imagination, where the line between the past and future becomes curiously blurred,” the park said on social media.

Visual renderings of the first two rides — named the Time Tinker and the Steamworx — were posted to social media, with the third ride yet to be announced.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Park attendees ride Primordial at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington on Sept. 15, 2023. Lagoon's n...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Lagoon’s Primordial wins award as park announces 3 new rides

Lagoon Amusement Park's newest roller coaster is officially world-class, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

5 seconds ago

airport bomb salt lake city...

Brian Carlson

Salt Lake City Airport full of travelers coming home for the holidays

An influx of holiday travelers is coming home to Utah for Thanksgiving.

1 hour ago

South Valley Services pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Domestic violence service asks for TVs, brand new clothing during the holiday season

A domestic violence shelter has televisions at the top of their wish list this year. South Valley Services helps victims in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

2 hours ago

The Orchard Corners Condominiums has increasing HOA fees...

Daniel Woodruff

Bountiful homeowners face nightmare scenario with skyrocketing HOA fees

Residents at Orchard Corners Condominiums in Bountiful are trying to figure out how to pay for a massive increase in their HOA fees.

3 hours ago

Nathan Zollinger and Deven Gnehm ride snowmobiles in Cache Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (KSL...

Mike Anderson

Fresh snow draws crowds to the backcountry ahead of Thanksgiving

A lot of people are heading out into the backcountry, feeling pretty confident since it's still early in the season.

3 hours ago

James Edwards delivered as many pies as possible in person to save money and get human connection o...

Andrew Adams

Utah pie maker connects with customers via hand deliveries ahead of Thanksgiving

The day before Thanksgiving was far from a day off for many bakers and restaurants across the Wasatch Front. While some were preparing to entertain guests for the holiday, others were scrambling to fill orders for rolls and pies.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Lagoon’s Primordial wins award as park announces 3 new rides