Lagoon’s Primordial wins award as park announces 3 new rides

FARMINGTON — Lagoon Amusement Park’s newest roller coaster is officially world-class, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

The theme park announced Wednesday that Primordial won a 2024 Brass Ring Award from the association for best new product in the major ride and attraction category.

“The Brass Ring Award is IAAPA’s highest honor, awarded to companies that demonstrate outstanding achievement, creativity and impact within the amusement industry. This marks a significant achievement in Lagoon’s 138-year history as a leader in the industry of one-of-a-kind attractions,” a statement from Lagoon creative director Adam Leishman says.

Primordial opened in late 2023 and earlier this year was named 2024’s best new theme park attraction by USA Today. The ride is “a giant leap forward in immersive storytelling and rider engagement,” Leishman said.

The ride starts out as a typical roller coaster, cruising around curves and dips, then moves inside an artificial mountain where the riders move through rooms with screens. The coaster cart includes a blaster the riders use to fire at creatures on the screen, aiming to save one of two guardians of a mythical kingdom.

All riders wear 3D glasses to use with the screen technology as the coaster alternates between fast-moving sections and slower areas, where the riders shoot at the screens.

“Combining cutting-edge interactive technology, dynamic ride mechanics, and an original storyline with multiple endings, Primordial delivers a one-of-a-kind adventure that redefines what is possible in a dark coaster experience,” Leishman said.

On Nov. 14, the park announced a new area will be built for the 2025 season. “The District” will include three family rides and be located in the Pioneer Village region of the park.

“This new area will invite guests to embark on a journey through time and imagination, where the line between the past and future becomes curiously blurred,” the park said on social media.

Visual renderings of the first two rides — named the Time Tinker and the Steamworx — were posted to social media, with the third ride yet to be announced.