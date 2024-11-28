Jazz Center Walker Kessler Carrying Frontcourt Torch

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz frontcourt has been the walking wounded lately, but third-year center Walker Kessler is carrying the torch against the Nuggets.

The Jazz (4-13) are hosting the Denver Nuggets (9-7) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 27. The game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

With Denver threatening to pull away, the young Jazzman has a double-double through three quarters while playing stifling defense.

Kessler has been a steadying force in the paint for Utah. The former Auburn Tiger is 7-of-8 from the field with nine boards and three blocks to go with 14 points. Sensabaugh is minus-16 in eight minutes tonight.

the sheriff of thanksgiving buckets: ⠀ 🤠

🦃🦃🦃

🦃 🦃 🦃

👇 🦃🦃 👇

🦃 🦃

🦃 🦃

👢 👢 pic.twitter.com/c1079LGY0K — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2024

Kessler averages 9.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per night in 11 games.

Denver outscored Utah 28-15 in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. The Nuggets lead the Jazz 85-68.

Injury-Riddled Jazz Host Nuggets

Utah is playing without starters John Collins (knee contusion), Jordan Clarkson (plantar fascitis), and All-Star Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons). Rookie forward Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation) will also miss tonight’s game against Denver.

Jazz Injury Report

OUT – John Collins (knee contusion)

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture)

OUT – Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

Nuggets Injury Report

PROBABLE – Peyton Watson (adductor strain)

OUT – Aaron Gordon (calf strain)

OUT – Vlatko Cancar (left knee)

OUT – DaRon Holmes (Achilles)

Utah welcomes the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Saturday, November 30. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

