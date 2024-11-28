Jazz Center Walker Kessler Carrying Frontcourt Torch
Nov 27, 2024, 8:51 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz frontcourt has been the walking wounded lately, but third-year center Walker Kessler is carrying the torch against the Nuggets.
The Jazz (4-13) are hosting the Denver Nuggets (9-7) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 27. The game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.
RELATED: Utah Jazz Lighting Nuggets Up From Deep In First Quarter
this is the one 🤠 https://t.co/IsIPamyCpX pic.twitter.com/4bEVOh9Y6V
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2024
With Denver threatening to pull away, the young Jazzman has a double-double through three quarters while playing stifling defense.
Kessler has been a steadying force in the paint for Utah. The former Auburn Tiger is 7-of-8 from the field with nine boards and three blocks to go with 14 points. Sensabaugh is minus-16 in eight minutes tonight.
the sheriff of thanksgiving buckets:
⠀ 🤠
🦃🦃🦃
🦃 🦃 🦃
👇 🦃🦃 👇
🦃 🦃
🦃 🦃
👢 👢 pic.twitter.com/c1079LGY0K
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2024
Kessler averages 9.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per night in 11 games.
Denver outscored Utah 28-15 in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. The Nuggets lead the Jazz 85-68.
Injury-Riddled Jazz Host Nuggets
Utah is playing without starters John Collins (knee contusion), Jordan Clarkson (plantar fascitis), and All-Star Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons). Rookie forward Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation) will also miss tonight’s game against Denver.
Jazz Injury Report
OUT – John Collins (knee contusion)
OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)
OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation)
OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture)
OUT – Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons)
OUT – Cody Williams (G League)
Nuggets Injury Report
PROBABLE – Peyton Watson (adductor strain)
OUT – Aaron Gordon (calf strain)
OUT – Vlatko Cancar (left knee)
OUT – DaRon Holmes (Achilles)
Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports
Utah welcomes the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Saturday, November 30. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT.
Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.
Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.