Injury-Plagued Utah Jazz Out-Talented In Loss To Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY – With three starters and most of their frontcourt unavailable, the Utah Jazz came into Wednesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets at a disadvantage. Despite a 122-103 loss, Utah’s young players gave plenty of reason for hope as the team fought for 48 minutes against one of the league’s best teams.

The Jazz (4-14) hosted the Denver Nuggets (10-7) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 27.

The Jazz face the Nuggets on a quick turnaround after Tuesday’s loss.

Keyonte George scored 26 points on an efficient 9-16 shooting, while John Collins and Collin Sexton added 20 points each.

Utah is playing without starters John Collins (knee contusion), Jordan Clarkson (plantar fascitis), and All-Star Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons). Rookie forward Kyle Filipowski (leg inflammation) will also miss tonight’s game against Denver.

Nuggets all-world center Nikola Jokic is having a spectacular season despite the Nuggets subpar play. The three-time NBA MVP is averaging 29.7 points (fourth in the NBA), 13.4 rebounds (first), and 10.9 assists (second) per night.

Pregame

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report: *OUT – John Collins (left knee contusion) https://t.co/eAadP5TzTK — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2024

First Quarter

Nice start for the @utahjazz who take a 24-12 lead over the @nuggets. 9 quick points from Keyonte George. #takenote pic.twitter.com/n3lgc9cXfC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 28, 2024

After one the @utahjazz lead the @nuggets 35-34. Nikola Jokic has 19 points in the first quarter. #takenote pic.twitter.com/8GpMdwo50d — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 28, 2024

Second Quarter

The @utahjazz have ruled Drew Eubanks (knee contusion) out of the rest of the game. So in the frontcourt the Jazz are down Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Drew Eubanks, Kyle Filipowski and Taylor Hendricks. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 28, 2024

The @utahjazz manage to score just 18 points in the second quarter and trail the @nuggets 63-53 at the break. Collin Sexton has 15 points to lead the Jazz. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hanPF8dnCK — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 28, 2024

Third Quarter

Will Hardy yelling at the referees “Do your job” after he felt Keyonte George was fouled leading to a Peyton Watson dunk. The @utahjazz trail the @nuggets 74-58 with 7:49 left in the third. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/d3aK0DrJeM — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 28, 2024

The @utahjazz trail the @nuggets 100-76 after three. The game was tied at 49 before the Nuggets went on a 51-27 run. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/6XM2mNMOJH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 28, 2024

Fourth Quarter

With 6:55 left in the game the @utahjazz trail the @nuggets 105-88. Collin Sexton is up to 22 points to lead the Jazz. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Fa3WdWzmTv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 28, 2024

The @utahjazz fall to the @nuggets 122-103. Collin Sexton scores 26 to lead the Jazz while Keyonte George adds 23 in the loss. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/gMDsnUKbSL — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 28, 2024

