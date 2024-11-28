Senseless tragedy leaves girl blind in one eye, doctors unsure if sight will ever return

SALT LAKE CITY – What started as an act of kindness to feed a stray kitten ended with a little girl left blind in one eye after a boy threw the lid from a tuna can at her.

“I love children. I love working with them,” said Cari Ambruster, who flew into town to be with her daughter, Brittaney Ambruster, and granddaughter, Clara.

Cari Ambruster and her husband have been teaching for more than 20 years, but they’re not the only educators in their family. Their three daughters have also followed in their footsteps, and between the,m the family has devoted 70 years to teaching thousands of children.

“I decided to go with my heart which is what teaching is, it’s a work of the heart,” Cari Ambruster said.

But now, Cari Ambruster’s heart is hurting for own her granddaughter, 10-year-old Clara.

“There’s nothing you can do to take away the pain,” Cari Ambruster said.

Tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day, marks two weeks since Clara lost her sight, in her left eye.

“It’s a very traumatic and dramatic situation, not just physically but also mentally and emotionally,” Cari Ambruster said.

Clara and her friends were out playing on November 14 when they encountered a stray kitten and decided to help it.

“One of the friends went to their home and got a can of tuna with the pull top,” Ambruster said.

The girls were almost done feeding the kitten when a 14-year-old boy approached them.

“He picked up the tuna can lid and threw it like a ninja star and hit my granddaughter,” Cari Ambruster said. “It cut her eyelid inside and outside, through her cornea and her iris.”

In an instant, Clara’s life changed. Doctors aren’t sure if she will be able to see again, according to Ambruster.

“She was crying the other day because she wasn’t sure if she is going to be able to go sledding this winter,” Cari Ambruster said. “My daughter said it’s a level of torture, that she (as a mother) has never known before, and I feel the same.”

But, their family is taking it one day at a time, counting the little miracles.

“Clara can walk up and down the steps now, and she couldn’t do that two weeks ago,” Cari Ambruster said.

They’re grateful for the outpouring of support from friends and teachers.

“The support has been wonderful. It’s very humbling,” Cari Ambruster said.

She said they haven’t heard from the boy’s family and aren’t sure about his motive.

Ogden Police are investigating the incident as a possible assault and referred the case to the Weber County Attorney’s Office for screening to determine if there is enough evidence to pursue criminal charges.

Clara has a long road ahead. Her family thinks at least $30,000 will need to be paid out of pocket for medical expenses not covered by their insurance company.

A GoFundMe was started to help cover some of those costs.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.