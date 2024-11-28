WCF Insurance offers 2,500 Uber rides this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY—To promote safer travel this holiday season, the Utah-based WCF National Insurance Company is offering 2,500 Uber rides.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, there were 11,246 DUI arrests in Utah in 2023. To combat these numbers, WCF Insurance offers the community $10 Uber vouchers to 2,500 patrons of more than 50 select bars and restaurants throughout Utah and Idaho.

“We have been serving Utah for over 100 years, and our commitment to community safety has never

been stronger,” CEO and President of WCF Insurance, Matt Lyon said.

“This holiday season, we’re proud to provide vouchers for 2,500 rides to ensure that our community members get home safely. Our dedication to supporting our valued customers and the patrons of their establishments reflects our shared commitment to the well-being of our community.”

The company’s initiative aims to make a major impact on road safety, especially during this time of the year.