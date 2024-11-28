Two men shot dead in Clinton, police investigate

CLINTON, Davis Co. — Two men were shot dead in Clinton Thursday morning, according to the Clinton City Police Department.

In a Facebook post from the Clinton City Police Department, officers responded to the area of 2250 North 2600 West at 1 a.m. on reports that shots were heard inside the home.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered two male victims with gunshot wounds. One individual was found dead inside the residence, while the other was flown by medical helicopter and was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

This story is breaking and may be updated.