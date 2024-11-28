On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL+

Pacific Islander advocacy group launches effort to aid Utah prison inmates

Nov 28, 2024, 8:24 AM

Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou at a gathering in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 2017. She heads Pacific Island ...

Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou at a gathering in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 2017. She heads Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources and said the group has launched an initiative aimed at helping prison inmates. (Adam Fondren, Deseret News)`

(Adam Fondren, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After just one session, Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou thinks an initiative meant to foster violence prevention, healing and growth among inmates in the Utah State Correctional Facility is yielding results.

Feltch-Malohifo’ou helped facilitate the first peer-group session sponsored by Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources, which she leads and said a prison administrator who took part was impressed with the results.

“She said to me when we left, ‘I have never seen anything like this. … They opened up so quickly to you and shared,'” said Feltch-Malohifo’ou.

The KAVA Talks UP effort — KAVA stands for Knowledge Above Violence Always and UP stands for Utah Prisons — is a new prison offshoot of her group’s support and education initiative, KAVA Talks. KAVA Talks sessions are geared primarily toward Pacific Islander men and aim, in part, to curb the use of violence as a means of dealing with problems.

Like KAVA Talks, the prison offshoot — which held its first weekly meeting at the Salt Lake County prison on Nov. 22 — is open to anyone, and Feltch-Malohifo’ou said the initial session drew 14 participants, including white inmates and others of Pacific Island, Mexican, Albanian and Iranian descent. While the program is rooted in Pacific Island culture — Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources, or PIK2AR, is an advocacy group focused on curbing violence in the community — it can serve a broader cross-section of people.

“Our values are usually God, family, and community,” Feltch-Malohifo’ou said. “We’ve found that through years of doing this, that it’s very transferable. Our Pacific Island culture matches up with most immigrants. They’re going through the same issues.”

When PIK2AR launched its KAVA Talks session some 10 years ago, a long-term goal was to implement the programming in the prison system. Pacific Islanders represent perhaps 1% of Utah’s population, Feltch-Malohifo’ou said, but 5% of those caught in the state’s prison and legal system. Reconnecting people to their “cultural strengths and values,” she went on, can help boost their self-worth and aid in combatting such figures.

“We felt self-value, a lack of self-value, was where a lot of these issues were coming from,” said Feltch-Malohifo’ou, herself an ex-felon. “We’re Polynesian, but when you’re raised here, where do you fit? We’re too brown to be here, we’re too white to be over here. Often people that come from different cultures don’t mesh.”

Apart from weekly peer group sessions, a financial literacy workshop is taught to help participating inmates develop money-management skills. The program also includes a segment focused on violence prevention.

“The program empowers participants to understand violence prevention, intervention and healing, to hold themselves and others accountable to live violence-free, and to be part of the solution, not the problem,” reads a press release about the new program.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL+

Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou at a gathering in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 2017. She heads Pacific Island ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Pacific Islander advocacy group launches effort to aid Utah prison inmates

After just one session, Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou thinks an initiative meant to foster violence prevention, healing and growth among inmates in the Utah State Correctional Facility is yielding results.

5 seconds ago

Weather advisories are starting to appear throughout Utah as snow falls. (UDOT Cottonwood Canyons X...

ALLESSANDRA HARRIS GURR

Where will the storm impact Thanksgiving travelers?

This week’s storm will impact Thanksgiving travelers differently depending on which direction they’re heading.

2 days ago

Utah's average fuel price slipped below the national average this week, giving drivers in the Beehi...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s gas price slips below national average as Thanksgiving travel picks up

Utah's average fuel price slipped below the national average this week, giving drivers in the Beehive State something to be thankful for just in time for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

2 days ago

An Uber driver was charged Tuesday with trying to sexually abuse an upset woman he was driving home...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Uber driver charged with trying to sexually abuse crying passenger

A driver for a ride-share service was charged Tuesday with preventing a woman from leaving his vehicle and trying to sexually abuse her.

2 days ago

A Cottonwood Heights man recently charged with trying to blow up his apartment complex is facing ad...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Cottonwood Heights man charged with threatening tenants arrested

A man charged with trying to blow up his apartment building during a mental health crisis is facing additional criminal charges for a similar incident that police say happened less than two weeks later.

2 days ago

U.S. Senator-elect John Curtis (R-UT) arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

John Curtis wants to create AI tool to help identify scam attempts

John Curtis has a proposal to help Americans wade through the seemingly endless slop of spam texts and emails that would direct a federal agency to develop an artificial intelligence tool.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Pacific Islander advocacy group launches effort to aid Utah prison inmates