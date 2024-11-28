Get Gephardt: Licensing Department Con

SALT LAKE CITY — If you need a license to do your job, beware. Scammers may be coming for you, according to an urgent warning from state regulators.

Con men are pretending to be from the state and they say they’re coming for your job.

Lots of Utahns need a license to do their job including accountants, contractors, doctors, and people who cut hair. Before applying for a job, they’ll first find themselves applying with the state’s Department of Professional Licensing.

If a license gets suspended or revoked it could put someone out of work. That is the threat at the center of a surging scam in Utah.

People are getting calls telling them that their license is in danger of being suspended and that they are being investigated. The calls seem legit because the number on the caller ID is spoofed to look like it’s coming from regulators.

Eventually, the con artist demands money or personal information.

The state says scammers will try any means necessary to keep potential victims on the phone. Do not engage with the caller or provide any personal information.

If you receive a call that seems suspicious, hang up immediately and if you’re worried, call Utah’s licensing department directly.