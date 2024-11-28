Man arrested for aggravated assault with a screwdriver, police say

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after an argument resulted in a stabbing with a screwdriver, according to the St. George Police Department.

According to the booking affidavit, the male victim arrived at St. George Regional Hospital with a stab wound in his neck.

The victim and his friends claimed 32-year-old Andrew Perkins stabbed him after an argument escalated. The affidavit also stated that the argument was broken up before Perkins would return with a weapon and proceed to stab the victim.

Police said the victim’s injury was a puncture wound on the left side of his neck, which missed the victim’s trachea and stopped just short of his spine.

Police noted in the statement that several emergency room staff believed the puncture was caused by a screwdriver.

According to the statement, at least five witnesses saw Perkins stabbing the victim, but police say Perkins denied it.

The screwdriver was later found behind Perkins’ bed in an attempt to conceal it, according to the affidavit.

Police said Perkins was arrested for aggravated assault, as well as facing additional charges of drug possession and parole/probation violation.