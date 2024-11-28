On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah families carry on Thanksgiving tradition of serving others

Nov 28, 2024, 2:58 PM

The Cline family continues a Thanksgiving tradition of giving back to the community by volunteering...

The Cline family continues a Thanksgiving tradition of giving back to the community by volunteering at The Salvation Army in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Mark Wetzel/KSL photographer)

(Mark Wetzel/KSL photographer)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — For many people across the Salt Lake Valley, Thanksgiving became a little bit happier this year when a hot meal showed up right at their door.

That’s thanks to volunteers who worked Thursday morning at The Salvation Army in Salt Lake City to prepare and deliver more than a thousand meals throughout the area.

Tyler Cline and his family manned the serving line. They have been doing this for 27 years.

“It’s become like the most beloved tradition we’ve had in our family,” Cline said. “This is the thing we look forward to more than anything else in the year.”

They spent Thursday dishing up turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, yams, and cranberry sauce. They even sang as they worked.

The Cline family mans the serving line at The Salvation Army on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Mark Wetzel/KSL photographer) The Cline family mans the serving line at The Salvation Army on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Mark Wetzel/KSL photographer) The Cline family mans the serving line at The Salvation Army on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Mark Wetzel/KSL photographer) The Salvation Army in Salt Lake City on the morning of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Mark Wetzel/KSL photographer)

Kate Combs with The Salvation Army said the meals are delivered throughout Salt Lake County, and they make a difference on this holiday centered on food.

“To have a hot meal delivered to their door and a friendly stranger come and greet them means that they know that they’re cared about today,” Combs said.

Combs said the meals not only bring comfort to people, but they also fill a nutritional need.

“We are seeing an increased need in our services generally,” Combs said, noting that more families are visiting The Salvation Army’s food pantry. “I think there is a general increase of food insecurity, unfortunately.”

Once the Thanksgiving meals were served up, other volunteers loaded them into vehicles and set out to deliver them.

Fresh-cooked meals are loaded up and delivered throughout the community. (Mark Wetzel/KSL photographer)

That’s become a tradition for the Gomez family.

“I think the best part is just giving them a little bit of joy,” said Oscar Gomez after delivering several meals in West Valley City. “We can share a little bit with them and just have them enjoy that day a little better.”

The volunteer families planned to eventually go home and enjoy their own Thanksgiving dinners. But for them, the highlight of the holiday was the chance they had to serve.

“It’s not just about us,” Cline said, scooping out another helping of mashed potatoes. “It’s about other people.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Cline family continues a Thanksgiving tradition of giving back to the community by volunteering...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah families carry on Thanksgiving tradition of serving others

For many people across the Salt Lake Valley, Thanksgiving became a little bit happier this year when a hot meal showed up right at their door.

12 seconds ago

Anya Fazulyanov, 19, from Cedar Hills, poses with her trophy from the Food Network's Christmas Cook...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Cedar Hills woman wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Anya Fazulyanov did not have to be intimidated by the older, possibly more experienced competition on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." They needed to be intimidated by her.

1 hour ago

Christmas lights at Temple Square in Salt Lake City are pictured on Nov. 21. The Church of Jesus Ch...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Temple Square’s Christmas lights are back. Here’s what to expect this season

Temple Square remains under construction as crews continue to renovate the Salt Lake Temple and remodel the downtown area around it, but visitors will have more room to roam around its holiday display this year.

2 hours ago

A St. George police vehicle is pictured in St. George on Friday June 10, 2022....

Alton Barnhart

Man arrested for aggravated assault with a screwdriver, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after an argument resulted in a stabbing with a screwdriver, according to the St. George Police Department.

4 hours ago

If you need a license to do your job, beware. Scammers may be coming for you, according to an urgen...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Licensing Department Con

If you need a license to do your job, beware. Scammers may be coming for you, according to an urgent warning from state regulators.

5 hours ago

Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou at a gathering in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 2017. She heads Pacific Island ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Pacific Islander advocacy group launches effort to aid Utah prison inmates

After just one session, Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou thinks an initiative meant to foster violence prevention, healing and growth among inmates in the Utah State Correctional Facility is yielding results.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah families carry on Thanksgiving tradition of serving others