Wasatch High School students learn what it takes to bring a turkey from ‘farm to fork’

HEBER — There’s no mystery to how a turkey gets to your plate on Thanksgiving Day. Two teachers at Wasatch High School, however, have made it their goal to educate their students on the process in an annual lesson they call “farm to fork.”

Biology teacher Bre Carter and agricultural science teacher Emili Sweat not only taught their students how to “process” a turkey but found ways to involve them, as well. Both said they hope this will instill gratitude for the birds and other animals they eat.

“As a biology teacher, I believe that it’s important to give the kids who aren’t used to the agricultural point of view the opportunity to see and think a little differently,” Carter said. “I told my students that my whole goal was to get them to respect where their food came from and respect the animal.”

Each of the eight turkeys processed (one for each class period) was raised in the community — many from Sweat herself. Sweat said while there are those who may struggle with the concept of killing an animal raised for food, it is something that has taught her many lessons she hopes to pass along to her students.

“As an agriculturist, you have to have a little bit of a different lens,” Sweat said. “I do raise these animals and I love them and I appreciate them … and we enjoy taking care of them. There’s something about it that is so fulfilling. Instead of getting sad about the animals dying, I really try to just appreciate them and what they do for us.”

That gratitude and appreciation is shown to each of the turkeys processed — in an approved and humane way. Both Carter and Sweat explained procedures were put in place to allow students uncomfortable watching the process to be able to opt out. Any who participated did so at a level with which they were comfortable.

“Even the kids who had to turn their heads during some of the process, were right there plucking the feathers or asking questions,” Carter said. “I have 203 students, and there were very few who didn’t take part in the process.”

Freshman Lance Winegar said the experience changed his perspective.

“I was quite fascinated about the labor it took to prep a turkey for consumption,” he said. “Taking out all the organs and the blood takes some skill. It also has changed my perspective on how many animals are killed just for the holidays. I am definitely grateful for manufacturers that handle this because it’s pretty messy and smelly. I’m also grateful for my teacher because you never know when a skill like this might come in handy.”

Wasatch sophomore Rylee Horton, who has taken biology and agriculture classes in previous years, described the experience as one of her favorites — something she looks forward to each year.

“Our Thanksgiving turkey processing lesson has been one I look forward to every year,” Rylee said. “I do have a hard time with animal harvesting, but part of agriculture is raising animals for a purpose. Agriculture sometimes gets pushback with people thinking that it is not necessary, but it is a big necessity to the food market. Our ag teachers have us be part of the turkey lesson to educate us on the importance of the production as well as how the processing procedures.

“I believe that everyone should be educated on the importance of agricultural production because I know it’s made me more thankful and has also made me look at agriculture from a different point of view,” she continued. “Although people sometimes think that animal production is harsh and inhumane, they may just have not had the opportunity to be educated on the importance of it.”

Whether her students find themselves eating a turkey as part of their Thanksgiving festivities or not, Carter said she hopes they at least take this experience with them to the dinner table to educate their friends and family.

As for the turkeys, all are prepped and ready to be served on Thursday.