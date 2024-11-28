On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Wasatch High School students learn what it takes to bring a turkey from ‘farm to fork’

Nov 28, 2024, 3:29 PM

Wasatch Highschool biology teacher Bre Carter and over 200 of her students participated in a "farm-...

Wasatch Highschool biology teacher Bre Carter and over 200 of her students participated in a "farm-to-fork" lesson where they learned how to harvest a turkey in preparation for Thanksgiving. (Bre Carter)

(Bre Carter)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY ARIANNE BROWN FOR KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

HEBER — There’s no mystery to how a turkey gets to your plate on Thanksgiving Day. Two teachers at Wasatch High School, however, have made it their goal to educate their students on the process in an annual lesson they call “farm to fork.”

Biology teacher Bre Carter and agricultural science teacher Emili Sweat not only taught their students how to “process” a turkey but found ways to involve them, as well. Both said they hope this will instill gratitude for the birds and other animals they eat.

“As a biology teacher, I believe that it’s important to give the kids who aren’t used to the agricultural point of view the opportunity to see and think a little differently,” Carter said. “I told my students that my whole goal was to get them to respect where their food came from and respect the animal.”

Each of the eight turkeys processed (one for each class period) was raised in the community — many from Sweat herself. Sweat said while there are those who may struggle with the concept of killing an animal raised for food, it is something that has taught her many lessons she hopes to pass along to her students.

“As an agriculturist, you have to have a little bit of a different lens,” Sweat said. “I do raise these animals and I love them and I appreciate them … and we enjoy taking care of them. There’s something about it that is so fulfilling. Instead of getting sad about the animals dying, I really try to just appreciate them and what they do for us.”

That gratitude and appreciation is shown to each of the turkeys processed — in an approved and humane way. Both Carter and Sweat explained procedures were put in place to allow students uncomfortable watching the process to be able to opt out. Any who participated did so at a level with which they were comfortable.

“Even the kids who had to turn their heads during some of the process, were right there plucking the feathers or asking questions,” Carter said. “I have 203 students, and there were very few who didn’t take part in the process.”

Freshman Lance Winegar said the experience changed his perspective.

“I was quite fascinated about the labor it took to prep a turkey for consumption,” he said. “Taking out all the organs and the blood takes some skill. It also has changed my perspective on how many animals are killed just for the holidays. I am definitely grateful for manufacturers that handle this because it’s pretty messy and smelly. I’m also grateful for my teacher because you never know when a skill like this might come in handy.”

Wasatch sophomore Rylee Horton, who has taken biology and agriculture classes in previous years, described the experience as one of her favorites — something she looks forward to each year.

“Our Thanksgiving turkey processing lesson has been one I look forward to every year,” Rylee said. “I do have a hard time with animal harvesting, but part of agriculture is raising animals for a purpose. Agriculture sometimes gets pushback with people thinking that it is not necessary, but it is a big necessity to the food market. Our ag teachers have us be part of the turkey lesson to educate us on the importance of the production as well as how the processing procedures.

“I believe that everyone should be educated on the importance of agricultural production because I know it’s made me more thankful and has also made me look at agriculture from a different point of view,” she continued. “Although people sometimes think that animal production is harsh and inhumane, they may just have not had the opportunity to be educated on the importance of it.”

Whether her students find themselves eating a turkey as part of their Thanksgiving festivities or not, Carter said she hopes they at least take this experience with them to the dinner table to educate their friends and family.

As for the turkeys, all are prepped and ready to be served on Thursday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Wasatch Highschool biology teacher Bre Carter and over 200 of her students participated in a "farm-...

Arianne Brown for KSL.com

Wasatch High School students learn what it takes to bring a turkey from ‘farm to fork’

There's no mystery to how a turkey gets to your plate on Thanksgiving Day. Two teachers at Wasatch High School, however, have made it their goal to educate their students on the process in an annual lesson they call "farm to fork."

6 seconds ago

The Cline family continues a Thanksgiving tradition of giving back to the community by volunteering...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah families carry on Thanksgiving tradition of serving others

For many people across the Salt Lake Valley, Thanksgiving became a little bit happier this year when a hot meal showed up right at their door.

31 minutes ago

Anya Fazulyanov, 19, from Cedar Hills, poses with her trophy from the Food Network's Christmas Cook...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Cedar Hills woman wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Anya Fazulyanov did not have to be intimidated by the older, possibly more experienced competition on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." They needed to be intimidated by her.

2 hours ago

Christmas lights at Temple Square in Salt Lake City are pictured on Nov. 21. The Church of Jesus Ch...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Temple Square’s Christmas lights are back. Here’s what to expect this season

Temple Square remains under construction as crews continue to renovate the Salt Lake Temple and remodel the downtown area around it, but visitors will have more room to roam around its holiday display this year.

3 hours ago

Handlers pull the Ronald McDonald balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Para...

Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off a century after its first trip through NYC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off Thursday morning in New York City with a steady rain that added ponchos and umbrellas to the lineup of balloons, floats, and star-studded performances.

7 hours ago

airport bomb salt lake city...

Brian Carlson

Salt Lake City Airport full of travelers coming home for the holidays

An influx of holiday travelers is coming home to Utah for Thanksgiving.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Wasatch High School students learn what it takes to bring a turkey from ‘farm to fork’