Wilbur the pig takes Springville police on a foot chase

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Police Department responded to an unusual Thanksgiving morning call, and ran through the quiet neighborhood streets trying to apprehend a different kind of suspect than they’re used to chasing.

“Neighbors and officers chased this little cutie for some time today after he ran amuck in the streets of Springville,” the police department said on Facebook. “Wilbur was a little Thanksgiving miracle for everyone on shift, and we all now know the true meaning of the season!”

While not shown on the bodycam video, Wilbur was eventually apprehended.

It’s unclear if Wilbur is facing any charges at this time.