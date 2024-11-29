On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

‘Close before you doze’ fire department says after house fire

Nov 28, 2024, 6:07 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

TREMONTON — A house fire in Tremonton early Wednesday night caused extensive smoke damage, but the family escaped unharmed. The Garland Fire Department said this incident serves as a powerful reminder.

“Important Safety Tip: A closed door can make all the difference in slowing the spread of a fire,” the fire department said on Facebook. “This incident is a powerful reminder of the importance of ‘Close Before You Doze.'”

Smoke damage to a Tremonton home. (Garland Fire Department) Smoke damage to a Tremonton home. (Garland Fire Department) Crews respond to a house fire in Tremonton. (Garland Fire Department)

The Garland Fire Department was on scene assisting the Tremonton Fire Department. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and no injuries were reported, they said.

It was not immediately clear if the family was able to return home, and officials had not released the cause of the fire.

