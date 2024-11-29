On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Putin threatens to strike Ukraine again with new missile after wave of attacks on energy

Nov 28, 2024, 6:44 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin points during a meeting with foreign policy experts at the Valdai ...

Russian President Vladimir Putin points during a meeting with foreign policy experts at the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SVITLANA VLASOVA, VICTORIA BUTENKO, EDWARD SZEKERES AND LAUREN KENT, CNN


KSLTV.com

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to strike Ukraine again with a new nuclear-capable ballistic missile following Moscow’s latest widespread attack on critical energy infrastructure.

More than a million households in Ukraine were left without power following the overnight bombardment, authorities in the country said Thursday. It’s Russia’s 11th large-scale assault on Ukraine’s energy supplies this year alone, according to the Energy Ministry in Kyiv, a strategy that has caused nationwide rolling blackouts.

Speaking at a security summit in Kazakhstan Thursday, Putin said the overnight attacks were a response to strikes on Russian territory using US-made ATACMS missiles. He also warned he would consider further launches of Russia’s new “Oreshnik” medium-range ballistic missile, first fired at Ukraine’s Dnipro region last week.

“We will respond to the ongoing strikes on Russian territory by Western-made long-range missiles, including the possible continuation of the Oreshnik test in combat conditions,” he said.

Putin also praised US President-elect Donald Trump, describing him as an “intelligent and experienced” politician capable of finding “solutions,” as tensions rise between Moscow and Kyiv’s Western partners.

The Russian leader claimed his forces hit 17 targets, describing them as “military facilities, defense industry facilities and their support systems,” without acknowledging the attacks on power infrastructure. “As I have said many times, there will always be a response from our side (to the use of American ATACMS),” Putin said.

Putin, who has previously said that Moscow considers itself entitled to use weapons against military targets belonging to countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russia, also threatened further strikes.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense is “selecting targets for hitting on Ukrainian territory,” he said. “These could be military facilities, defense industry enterprises or decision-making centers in Kyiv.”

‘Every winter is getting harder’

Ukraine’s energy system came “under massive enemy attack,” overnight, Energy Minister German Halushchenko said Thursday. Bombardments have intensified in recent months, leaving Ukraine in a precarious position as the war grinds into its third winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia used cluster munitions in the attack. The weapons, which disperse numerous small bombs over a large area, “make it more more difficult for our rescuers and power engineers” to respond to strikes, Zelensky said.

In the immediate aftermath, Ukraine’s energy operator introduced emergency power cuts in many regions, with large outages in the western regions of Lviv, Volyn and Rivne. It has since shifted back to implementing scheduled hourly power cuts.

At least five people were injured, including one in the central Vinnytsia region, two in the southern Odesa region, and two in the capital Kyiv, officials said. In Kharkiv, a missile struck a civilian business, according to military authorities.

In a statement Thursday, US President Joe Biden condemned the “horrific” attack, which he said “serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression.”

Air defenses were activated across the country, with damage reported in 14 regions, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. In Kyiv, residents took shelter in metro stations as an air raid alert for the combined missile and drone attack sounded for more than nine hours.

“This morning I heard about three explosions,” Valeriy Dorotiy, a resident of Lutsk, in western Ukraine’s Volyn region, told CNN. He said he couldn’t tell if the blasts were from missiles or Ukrainian air defense interceptions. “After that, the power went out.”

About 215,000 households in the Volyn region were temporarily without power, authorities said earlier.

“I have a power bank for charging my phone, but I did not buy a more powerful station because I did not take it seriously that there would be such attacks and that missiles would reach us,” Dorotiy said, adding that it seemed Russia was concentrating on attacking eastern Ukraine instead. “But it did reach us.”

Kyiv resident Olha Vaynrikh, 32, told Reuters, “Our mornings begin with checking the phone to see if there is an air alert… We are indeed fed up with all of it.”

Roman Turiy, a resident of the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, told CNN that air raid sirens started at 6 a.m. time in his area. “Many missiles of the second wave were already flying toward our region. Around 8:17 a.m., I heard a very loud explosion over Ivano-Frankivsk… I also heard explosions further away in the region.”

Several critical infrastructure facilities had been attacked, he later discovered.

“I expected to be without power for three hours, but according to the new schedule, it looks like we will be without electricity for eight hours today,” Turiy said. “We all understand that every winter is getting harder.”

The onslaught involved about 100 drones and more than 90 missiles, according to Zelensky.

This comes after Russia launched a record 188 drones at Ukraine on Tuesday in a mass attack that damaged critical infrastructure in the west of the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

“Every attack like this proves that air defense systems are needed in Ukraine now, where they save lives, not at storage bases,” Zelensky added, urging allies to help his country increase its air defense capabilities.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Russian President Vladimir Putin points during a meeting with foreign policy experts at the Valdai ...

Svitlana Vlasova, Victoria Butenko, Edward Szekeres and Lauren Kent, CNN

Putin threatens to strike Ukraine again with new missile after wave of attacks on energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to strike Ukraine again with a new nuclear-capable ballistic missile following Moscow’s latest widespread attack on critical energy infrastructure.

1 minute ago

This undated image provided by Alaska Gear Company shows Esther Keim dropping frozen turkeys to res...

Mark Theissen and Becky Bohrer, Associated Press

‘It’s a bird! It’s a plane!’ In Alaska, it’s both, with a pilot tossing turkeys to rural homes

In the remotest reaches of Alaska, there's no relying on DoorDash to have Thanksgiving dinner — or any dinner — delivered. But some residents living well off the grid nevertheless have turkeys this holiday, thanks to the Alaska Turkey Bomb.

2 hours ago

Handlers pull the Ronald McDonald balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Para...

Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off a century after its first trip through NYC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off Thursday morning in New York City with a steady rain that added ponchos and umbrellas to the lineup of balloons, floats, and star-studded performances.

10 hours ago

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS R...

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail by third judge as he awaits sex trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail on Wednesday as he awaits a May sex trafficking trial by a judge who cited evidence showing him to be a "serious risk" of witness tampering and proof he has tried to hide prohibited communications with third parties while incarcerated.

1 day ago

Three Americans who had been detained in China for years have been released in a prisoner swap betw...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

US secures release of 3 Americans in prisoner swap with China

Three Americans who had been detained in China for years have been released in a prisoner swap between Washington and Beijing.

1 day ago

Hyundai logo...

Associated Press

Hyundai recalling over 226,000 cars and SUVs to fix rearview cameras that can fail

Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 SUVs and small cars in the U.S. because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Putin threatens to strike Ukraine again with new missile after wave of attacks on energy