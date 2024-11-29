Officials urge caution for drivers as black ice conditions begin

MOUNTAIN GREEN — A fire department is urging people to be careful and slow down after a pair of crashes caused by black ice on Thanksgiving.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said on Facebook that they responded to two wrecks in Weber Canyon, both caused by slippery roads.

“Fortunately no injuries in either incident, just wrecked cars. Everyone isn’t quite used to the change in weather yet,” the fire department said.

They said one of the accidents took place at “the usual spot,” near the canyon’s power plant at mile marker 89.5.

“Please speak with your less-experienced drivers and tell them to slow down in the canyon and be on guard,” the Facebook post said.