Fire crews respond to Thanksgiving cooking fire in Hurricane

HURRICANE — A fire in Hurricane started Thursday afternoon in an outside cooking area, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said.

The fire department said they responded to the call at about 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and thankfully were able to quickly control the blaze.

“The fire was from an outside cooking fire that had spread to other flammable materials nearby,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Firefighters said they got the fire put out before it spread to any structures at the property, and no injuries were reported.