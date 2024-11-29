On the Site:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Search and rescue finds missing hiker in Adam’s Canyon

Nov 28, 2024, 10:12 PM

(FILE) A Department of Public Safety helicopter practices Search and Rescue missions near Alta. (Al...

(FILE) A Department of Public Safety helicopter practices Search and Rescue missions near Alta. (Alexander Campbell, KSL TV)

(Alexander Campbell, KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — Search and rescue crews were looking for a missing hiker late Thursday night in Adam’s Canyon near Layton, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Department of Public Safety located the missing 35-year-old woman just before 10:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. She was reportedly supposed to meet someone to be picked up from her hike around 4:00 p.m., but she didn’t show up.

Stephanie Dinsmore with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s phone died sometime on the hike, and her friends had no way of getting in touch with her.

Three search and rescue crews were on the mountain looking for the woman, and a helicopter was assisting, Dinsmore said. It was not immediately clear if the hiker was injured, but Dinsmore said that rescuers were “walking her down” the mountain.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(FILE) A Department of Public Safety helicopter practices Search and Rescue missions near Alta. (Al...

Jacob Freeman

Search and rescue finds missing hiker in Adam’s Canyon

Search and rescue crews were looking for a missing hiker late Thursday night in Adam's Canyon near Layton, the Davis County Sheriff's Office said.

5 seconds ago

emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Fire crews respond to Thanksgiving cooking fire in Hurricane

A fire in Hurricane started Thursday afternoon in an outside cooking area, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said.

2 hours ago

a close up of a police light on top of a car...

Jacob Freeman

Officials urge caution for drivers as black ice conditions begin

A fire department is urging people to be careful and slow down after a pair of crashes caused by black ice on Thanksgiving.

3 hours ago

A home in Tremonton that received heavy smoke damage after a fire. (Garland Fire Department)...

Jacob Freeman

‘Close before you doze’ fire department says after house fire

A house fire in Tremonton early Wednesday night caused extensive smoke damage, but the family escaped unharmed. The Garland Fire Department said this incident serves as a powerful reminder.

4 hours ago

Still image of bodycam footage from an officer chasing Wilbur the pig through Springville. (Springv...

Jacob Freeman

Wilbur the pig takes Springville police on a foot chase

The Springville Police Department responded to an unusual Thanksgiving morning call, and ran through the quiet neighborhood streets trying to apprehend a different kind of suspect than they're used to chasing.

6 hours ago

Wasatch Highschool biology teacher Bre Carter and over 200 of her students participated in a "farm-...

Arianne Brown for KSL.com

Wasatch High School students learn what it takes to bring a turkey from ‘farm to fork’

There's no mystery to how a turkey gets to your plate on Thanksgiving Day. Two teachers at Wasatch High School, however, have made it their goal to educate their students on the process in an annual lesson they call "farm to fork."

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Search and rescue finds missing hiker in Adam’s Canyon