Search and rescue finds missing hiker in Adam’s Canyon

LAYTON — Search and rescue crews were looking for a missing hiker late Thursday night in Adam’s Canyon near Layton, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Department of Public Safety located the missing 35-year-old woman just before 10:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. She was reportedly supposed to meet someone to be picked up from her hike around 4:00 p.m., but she didn’t show up.

Stephanie Dinsmore with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s phone died sometime on the hike, and her friends had no way of getting in touch with her.

Three search and rescue crews were on the mountain looking for the woman, and a helicopter was assisting, Dinsmore said. It was not immediately clear if the hiker was injured, but Dinsmore said that rescuers were “walking her down” the mountain.