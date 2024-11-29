Jordan Love Earns Turkey Leg In Packers Thanksgiving Win Over Miami

On the Site:
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – The Green Bay Packers are in a great spot heading into the stretch run of the NFL season, with franchise QB Jordan Love playing his best football. The former Aggie led Green Bay to its ninth win in a 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Love finished the night 21-of-28 for 274 yards and two touchdowns. After throwing an interception in every game he played to open the year, Love has gone two games without an INT.

Love Leads Pack To Thanksgiving Win

Love and the Packers came up empty on their first drive, but a muffed punt gave the Pack 1st-and-goal. After two Josh Jacobs carries, Love completed his first pass in the end zone when he hit Jayden Reed near the pylon.

Green Bay increased its lead to 14-0, with Jacobs and running back Emanuel Wilson doing the heavy lifting. Jacobs finished the drive with a one-yard plunge into the end zone.

Late in the first half, Love’s arm led another scoring drive. Wideout Christian Watson combined with Love to draw a defensive pass interference call that put the Packers in the red zone. On 3rd-and-two, Love connected with Reed in the flat for the duo’s second Thanksgiving touchdown.

Green Bay led 24-3 at the break.

A 46-yard bomb from Love got the Packers’ first drive of the second half moving. The drive ended with a 24-yard field goal from Brandon McManus to make it a 27-3 game.

With a multi-score lead throughout the second half, Love and the Packers offense had the luxury of operating conservatively.

Green Bay went on to win 30-17.

With the victory, Green Bay holds court with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North after Detroit beat division-rival Chicago 23-20 earlier in the day.

The Lions have been the class of the league, piling up points on the way to an 11-1 record. Minnesota (9-2) is second in the division, with the Arizona Cardinal on tap for Sunday. Green Bay is third in the North at 8-3.

About Jordan Love

Before entering the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions, with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has covered all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you updated on how the locals perform on the highest stage.

Follow Locals In The NFL coverage, from highlights to trades and other breaking news here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

