On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Cucumbers recalled after illnesses from salmonella contamination

Nov 29, 2024, 12:48 PM

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in...

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JAMIE GUMBRECHT, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Cucumbers distributed to more than two dozen US states and Canada are being recalled after reported illnesses from salmonella contamination.

SunFed Produce announced Wednesday that it’s recalling whole fresh cucumbers sent to foodservice and retail outlets and sold from October 12 through November 26. The recalled products were in bulk cardboard containers labeled SunFed or in generic white boxes or black plastic crates with a sticker with the name of the grower, Agrotato, S. A. de C.V.

They were shipped to customers in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan and Ontario. However, the cucumbers may have reached consumers in other states, too, SunFed said.

SunFed said it initiated the recall after the US Food and Drug Administration notified the company about associated illnesses from salmonella contamination from mid-October through mid-November. It’s not clear how many illnesses have been reported. When reached by CNN, the FDA said it had no further updates.

The recalled cucumbers should be thrown out or destroyed and should not be eaten. People should clean and sanitize surfaces that came into contact with the recalled products.

“We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause,” SunFed President Craig Slate said in a statement. “Here at SunFed, food safety and consumer health and wellness have been our priorities for more than 30 years. We require all of our growers to strictly comply with the FDA food safety requirements.”

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea and bloody diarrhea, fever, chills, headache, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting that can start within hours or days of consuming the bacteria. Most people will recover with specific treatment but they should seek immediate attention from a health-care provider if they have severe symptoms, if symptoms that don’t improve after a few days or if there are signs of dehydration. Children, elderly people, people who are pregnant and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to become severely ill.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in...

Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Cucumbers recalled after illnesses from salmonella contamination

Cucumbers distributed to more than two dozen US states and Canada are being recalled after reported illnesses from salmonella contamination.

4 seconds ago

The attack marks Russia’s 11th large-scale assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this year...

Svitlana Vlasova, Victoria Butenko, Edward Szekeres and Lauren Kent, CNN

Putin threatens to strike Ukraine again with new missile after wave of attacks on energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to strike Ukraine again with a new nuclear-capable ballistic missile following Moscow’s latest widespread attack on critical energy infrastructure.

3 hours ago

An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)...

Zachary Cohen and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

Four Democratic lawmakers targeted with threats while home for Thanksgiving

At least four Democratic representatives from Connecticut said Thursday they were targeted with bomb threats while home celebrating Thanksgiving with their families.

14 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin points during a meeting with foreign policy experts at the Valdai ...

Svitlana Vlasova, Victoria Butenko, Edward Szekeres and Lauren Kent, CNN

Putin threatens to strike Ukraine again with new missile after wave of attacks on energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to strike Ukraine again with a new nuclear-capable ballistic missile following Moscow’s latest widespread attack on critical energy infrastructure.

18 hours ago

This undated image provided by Alaska Gear Company shows Esther Keim dropping frozen turkeys to res...

Mark Theissen and Becky Bohrer, Associated Press

‘It’s a bird! It’s a plane!’ In Alaska, it’s both, with a pilot tossing turkeys to rural homes

In the remotest reaches of Alaska, there's no relying on DoorDash to have Thanksgiving dinner — or any dinner — delivered. But some residents living well off the grid nevertheless have turkeys this holiday, thanks to the Alaska Turkey Bomb.

20 hours ago

Handlers pull the Ronald McDonald balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Para...

Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off a century after its first trip through NYC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off Thursday morning in New York City with a steady rain that added ponchos and umbrellas to the lineup of balloons, floats, and star-studded performances.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Cucumbers recalled after illnesses from salmonella contamination