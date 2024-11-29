HANKSVILLE, Wayne County — A woman was rescued on Thanksgiving after breaking her leg while hiking in Little Wild Horse Canyon near Goblin Valley.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office said they received the call just before noon on Thursday, and search and rescue crews hiked nearly to the top of the canyon with all of their gear to rescue the injured 37-year-old hiker.

“These rescuers put themselves in very difficult and dangerous places to help others when they should have been home dealing with a food coma,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “I think I can speak for everyone and say we are thankful for these rescuers and their families who sacrificed Thanksgiving Day to serve others.”

The sheriff’s office said that rescuers were able to locate the woman and apply first aid to her leg before safely carrying her down through a quarter mile of “rough and technical terrain.” Once at they bottom, the woman was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

“Instead of resting from their labors for a few hours and dozing off in the Lazy Boy, they are wading through waist deep freezing water doing their best to remember to lift with their legs instead of their backs,” the Facebook post said.

According to Emery County Sheriff’s Office, state park employees from Goblin Valley assisted in the rescue.