On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Multiple human-caused avalanches reported on Thanksgiving

Nov 29, 2024, 2:03 PM

FILE (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

FILE (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

(Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Avalanche Center reported several human-caused avalanches on Thanksgiving.

UAC posted an Instagram story on Friday, writing that three human-caused avalanches were reported in the mountains near Salt Lake City. They did not give additional details.

However, a post from UAC’s Logan office said one human-caused avalanche was reported on West Monitor Bowl near Park City. The snowboarder who triggered it was not caught in the slide.

Utah Avalanche Center’s Logan office said weak lower-layer snow is easy to find in Northern Utah’s higher elevations, increasing the likelihood of triggering small persistent slab avalanches on slopes of 30 or more degrees steep.

Additionally, northern Utah snow is currently too rocky and shallow to ride in most areas.

Utah Avalanche Center’s website said Friday’s avalanche danger levels in Salt Lake, Uintas, Ogden, and Logan areas are moderate.

The Provo, Skyline, and Moab areas are currently rated with considerable danger. In a post on Instagram, UAC wrote that dense snow, strong winds, and weak snow layers have led to several naturally occurring avalanches in the Provo area.

“Human-triggered slides, 1–3 feet deep, are likely and could trigger larger, destructive avalanches. Cracking and collapsing are clear signs of danger—use caution,” read the post.

Prepare for avalanche danger before you head out

Avalanches of any size can be dangerous. UAC offers several opportunities for backcountry skiers and snowboarders to develop and strengthen their avalanche knowledge.

It is recommended that recreators complete some training before they go into the backcountry for the first time. However, even experienced skiers can strengthen their knowledge.

For more information on upcoming events, visit UAC’s website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio

Multiple human-caused avalanches reported on Thanksgiving

Utah Avalanche Center reported several human-caused avalanches on Thanksgiving.

5 seconds ago

Classic Air Medical helicopter responds to pick up an injured hiker in Emery County on Thursday, No...

Jacob Freeman

Woman rescued from hike near Goblin Valley after breaking her leg on Thanksgiving

A woman was rescued on Thanksgiving after breaking her leg while hiking in Little Wild Horse Canyon near Goblin Valley.

14 minutes ago

Seaman Keiana Yardley graduated as the top sailor from the Recruit Training Command, earning the Mi...

Mary Culbertson

Herriman native graduates top of US Navy recruit training class, earns Military Excellence Award

Seaman Keiana Yardley graduated as the top sailor from the Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award on Nov. 14, 2024.

49 minutes ago

Ryan Wheelwright's father began with an extravagant light display in the late eighties. Now, he and...

Garna Mejia

How a Bountiful family’s striking 30-year Christmas tradition made it to 2024

Ryan Wheelwright's father began with an extravagant light display in the late eighties. Now, he and his family continue what he started with the same light display a few states away.

7 hours ago

FILE — A Department of Public Safety helicopter practices Search and Rescue missions near Alta. (...

Jacob Freeman

Search and rescue finds missing hiker in Adams Canyon

Search and rescue crews were looking for a missing hiker late Thursday night in Adams Canyon near Layton, the Davis County Sheriff's Office said.

16 hours ago

emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Fire crews respond to Thanksgiving cooking fire in Hurricane

A fire in Hurricane started Thursday afternoon in an outside cooking area, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Multiple human-caused avalanches reported on Thanksgiving