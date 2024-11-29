Multiple human-caused avalanches reported on Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Avalanche Center reported several human-caused avalanches on Thanksgiving.

UAC posted an Instagram story on Friday, writing that three human-caused avalanches were reported in the mountains near Salt Lake City. They did not give additional details.

However, a post from UAC’s Logan office said one human-caused avalanche was reported on West Monitor Bowl near Park City. The snowboarder who triggered it was not caught in the slide.

Utah Avalanche Center’s Logan office said weak lower-layer snow is easy to find in Northern Utah’s higher elevations, increasing the likelihood of triggering small persistent slab avalanches on slopes of 30 or more degrees steep.

Additionally, northern Utah snow is currently too rocky and shallow to ride in most areas.

Utah Avalanche Center’s website said Friday’s avalanche danger levels in Salt Lake, Uintas, Ogden, and Logan areas are moderate.

The Provo, Skyline, and Moab areas are currently rated with considerable danger. In a post on Instagram, UAC wrote that dense snow, strong winds, and weak snow layers have led to several naturally occurring avalanches in the Provo area.

“Human-triggered slides, 1–3 feet deep, are likely and could trigger larger, destructive avalanches. Cracking and collapsing are clear signs of danger—use caution,” read the post.

Prepare for avalanche danger before you head out

Avalanches of any size can be dangerous. UAC offers several opportunities for backcountry skiers and snowboarders to develop and strengthen their avalanche knowledge.

It is recommended that recreators complete some training before they go into the backcountry for the first time. However, even experienced skiers can strengthen their knowledge.

For more information on upcoming events, visit UAC’s website.