Man hit in West Valley City likely to lose both legs, police say

Nov 29, 2024, 3:13 PM

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 23-year-old man is likely to lose both legs after an auto-pedestrian accident late Thanksgiving night, police said.

A spokesperson for the West Valley City Police Department said the man pulled over after his car had an electrical problem around 1300 West 3300 South at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Thursday. When he got out of the car, he was hit by an 80-year-old woman.

When police arrived, they found the man with “one leg traumatically amputated and another severely damaged.” The spokesperson said the man is likely to lose the other leg as well.

Officials believe the accident was caused by low light conditions and the lack of emergency lights on the man’s vehicle, police said.

