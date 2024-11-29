On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Utah program helping relocate beavers to restore environment

Nov 29, 2024, 4:31 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

Beaver Wilma sits in a trap in Paradise in this undated photo. (Erin Cox, KSL Photo)...

Beaver Wilma sits in a trap in Paradise in this undated photo. (Erin Cox, KSL Photo)

(Erin Cox, KSL Photo)

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

PARADISE, Cache County — Agencies from around the country are looking to Utah for a new program designed to help preserve our outdoor spaces, and it all has to do with the beaver.

Out on a farm in Paradise, one resident noticed water levels around the property were going up. And though they weren’t showing their faces yet, the culprit? Beavers.

“Our grandkids think it’s just the coolest thing in the world that we have beavers,” Billie Murray said. “We first bought this property 11 years ago. We noticed again, just a few weeks ago, the water level is going up.”

FILE (Erin Cox, KSL Photo)

Murray called in help from the new Beaver Ecology and Relocation Collaborative, a program dedicated to trapping and relocating beavers instead of killing them.

“The only way to deal with these beavers was to have them lethally trapped and removed, but now we give people an option,” said Nate Norman, lead biologist for the collaborative that started five years ago.

Now, they’re getting national attention.

“We’ve been contacted by people in Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, all looking to replicate what we’ve got going on here,” Norman said.

He said that beavers restore environments and help preserve water, which is why Murray wants to relocate her beavers.

“They need to create wetlands, they need to create meadows and renourish the land because they actually create an environment that re-nourishes the land,” Murray said.

Becky Yaeger with the Beaver Ecology and Relocation Collaborative set a trap after breaking down the dam on the Murray property. The team didn’t have to wait long. Just two days later, volunteers brought a 46-pound beaver back to what they call the bunkhouse. Thats where Norman and Yaeger check in the beavers.

“We just pick them up and put them in our lap to look for injuries, determine the sex,” Norman said.

They measure the weight, collect stool samples and measure the tail — this beaver had a tail length of 15.1 inches — as well as prepare to microchip them.

We learned this beaver was a female — they named her Wilma — and she had kits.

“Beavers are really family-oriented so if we can get the whole family and release them all at once, that’s our preference,” Norman said.

Sure enough, the team found four kits trapped along with their dad.

Beaver Wilma sits in a trap in Paradise in this undated photo. (Erin Cox, KSL Photo)

“There’s nothing cuter than a little beaver kit,” Norman said. “When they come in, they’re just a little ball of fur with a flat tail and just all about curiosity.”

Typically they quarantine the beavers for about three days, but to make sure they got the whole family and they weren’t carrying any diseases, it took them about three weeks for this family. But the team was able to find them a new home.

FILE – Baby beaver. (Erin Cox, KSL Photo)

“There used to always be beavers here and so we wanted them back on the place so they could help repilling with areas and stuff like that,” said Clint Byram on his ranch in Morgan County, where water levels have been lowering.

Byram and his dad helped release two beaver families in different areas around the property.

“It was a lot of fun to see them,” Byram said. “Just start seeing them build some of their beaver dams.”

The Beaver Ecology and Relocation Collaborative just received grant funding to take aerial photos so they can track how the beavers affect areas, look at where they build their dams and study how long they stay there.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

Beaver Wilma sits in a trap in Paradise in this undated photo. (Erin Cox, KSL Photo)...

Erin Cox

Utah program helping relocate beavers to restore environment

Agencies from around the country are looking to Utah for a new program designed to help preserve our outdoor spaces, and it all has to do with the beaver.

4 minutes ago

Officers check vehicles for traction requirements on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Utah Department of T...

Alexander Campbell and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

UDOT Provides update on Traction Law sticker program

In the Cottonwood Canyons just south of Salt Lake City, an increasing number of drivers in those canyons all have a common thread.

3 days ago

great salt lake...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Federal funding to bring new stream gates to Great Salt Lake

Thirteen new stream gates will help researchers monitor water flow into Great Salt Lake. They will be funded by the Bureau of Reclamation.

3 days ago

A rendering of the proposed Nordic Valley ski resort development area, focus of discussion by Weber...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Weber County grant Nordic Valley developers taxing authority to aid expansion

Developers behind a major proposed expansion of the Nordic Valley ski resort now have the authority to levy a tax to help build roads, parks, and water and sewer systems to serve the envisioned community.

5 days ago

Utah's Outdoor Recreation Economy reached a record-breaking $9.5 billion now contributing 3.4% of U...

Alton Barnhart

Utah’s outdoor recreation economy reached $9.5 Billion

Utah's Outdoor Recreation Economy reached a record-breaking $9.5 billion now contributing 3.4% of Utah’s GDP.

8 days ago

FILE -- Spring; White Rock Bay; Antelope Island State Park, Great Salt Lake, Utah. With Oquirrh Mou...

Ben Winslow, FOX 13

Great Salt Lake drops back down to 2021 levels

The Great Salt Lake has dropped to 2021 levels, triggering some concern among policymakers tasked with reversing its declines.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah program helping relocate beavers to restore environment