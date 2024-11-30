Police: Three people with gunshot wounds found in crashed car

SOUTH OGDEN – Three people were found with gunshot wounds after their car crashed into a utility pole Thursday night.

At approximately 11:02 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole near 4700 Washington Blvd., according to Sgt. Scott Christiansen with the South Ogden Police Department.

Christiansen reported that three occupants in the vehicle had gunshot wounds, and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect of the shooting was located, as well as the suspect’s vehicle that was believed to be involved. Christiansen reported there is no threat to the public.

The shooting is under investigation, and no identities were released at the time of publication.

This is a developing story and may be updated.