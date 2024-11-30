Fourth Quarter Turnovers Cost Utah State In Season Finale

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – Utah State was in the catbird seat entering the final period, but after being outscored 29-7 in the fourth, USU fell to Colorado State 42-30.

Utah State (4-7, 3-3 MW) closed the 2024 season against the Colorado State Rams (7-4, 5-1 MW) on Friday, November 29.

Final CSU – 42 • USU – 37 — USU Football (@USUFootball) November 30, 2024

Otto Tia and Bryson Barnes connected for six completions, 81 yards, and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough to lift Utah State to its third straight win.

First Quarter

Utah State forced a Rams punt on the first drive. Pinned deep in their own territory, Bryson Barnes hooked up with Otto Tie for a 51-yard catch and run. The drive stalled from there, forcing a 44-yard field goal attempt that missed wide right.

Following a second CSU punt, the Aggies marched down the field, setting up a Barnes quarterback keeper for the touchdown. USU went for two, and Colorado State intercepted the pass, keeping the lead 6-0.

The Aggies lead grew to 13-0 after Barnes led a six-play, 57-yard TD drive. Barnes’ first touchdown pass came on a two-yard completion to Tia.

Utah State’s defense held the Rams to 64 yards of offense in the opening 15 minutes. USU gained 182 yards of offense, averaging better than ten yards per play.

Second Quarter

CSU finally got its offense moving on its fourth drive. Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi piloted a 14-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard field goal.

Rahsul Faison opened the Aggies’ next drive with a 14-yard rush to get the chains moving. Two plays later, Barnes gashed the Rams defense for a 42-yard scamper, getting his team into the red zone. USU settled for a 26-yard Tanner Cragun field goal to take a 16-3 lead with 7:55 left.

Colorado State scored 10 points in the last 1:48 of the half to make it 16-13 USU at the break.

Third Quarter

The second half opened with four punts before either offense could move the football. It was the Aggies finding some traction with the running game. After reaching the red zone, Barnes connected with Tia on a 14-yard TD down the sideline. The extra point gave USU a 24-13 lead.

Utah State’s defense got involved on the next play from scrimmage. Jaden Francois snatched a tipped pass out of the air and returned it 40 yards for an Aggie TD.

USU took a 30-13 lead into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Rams responded early in the period with a touchdown drive. Fowler-Nicolosi hit Vince Brown II for a 12-yard TD pass. A successful two-point conversion made it 30-21 Utah State with 13:30 to play.

Utah State was approaching the red zone on its next drive when a Herschel Turner fumble turned into a disaster. CSU fell on the football, keeping the Aggies from adding to their lead.

Three plays of 17+ yards helped the Rams cut the deficit to 30-28 when Fowler-Nicolosi connected with Jordan Ross from 22 yards out for a TD.

Colorado State took over at the Aggie 17 following a Barnes interception on the ensuing drive. The Rams needed three plays to find the end zone and take their first lead at 35-30 with 2:32 left.

CSU added a back-breaking touchdown in the final two minutes for a 42-37 win. The Rams can earn a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game with a UNLV loss to Nevada on Saturday, November 30.

