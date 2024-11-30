Utah Hockey Club Vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Hockey Club is wrapping up Black Friday with a battle in the Beehive State against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Stay tuned right here to keep up with live updates, expert analysis, and more!

Home sweet home! 📍: Delta Center

⏰: 7PM MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/zRDFQTPv5a — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 29, 2024

Pre Game

We are honored to stand with those in their fight against cancer.@UofUHealth | @huntsmancancer pic.twitter.com/LT74TAMRK1 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 29, 2024

To beanie, or not to beanie 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5fRaiGXT2i — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 30, 2024

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Hockey Club? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @tanner_tripp