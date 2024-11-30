Couple reunited after wife spots missing husband on KSL News segment

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a Thanksgiving miracle. A 91-year-old man was reunited with his wife after being missing for more than two days.

And KSL played a part in their happy ending.

Michael Black, 91, was found in Salt Lake City, more than 200 miles from his home in Afton, Wyoming. His wife, Avril Black, 77, had no idea where he was until she turned on KSL TV and spotted him in a segment.

“Mr. Black is a very, very congenial and a jovial person when you talk to him,” said Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg. “He warms his way and you think, ‘What can we do to help you?’”

However, eight years ago, the 91-year-old man was diagnosed with dementia.

“This is not the first time,” Romberg said. “But we’ve previously found him within a few hours close to home.”

According to Avril Black, Michael wandered away from home on Monday afternoon and she couldn’t find him.

“His wife, Mrs. Avril Black did contact us Tuesday morning … At that point I did enter him into NCIC as a missing person,” Romberg said.

Romberg said it wasn’t long before the tips started coming in, and soon they determined Michael Black had hitchhiked his way from Afton to Ovid, Idaho, then down to Garden City, Utah.

“We then heard from Rich County that a deputy saw a person matching his description … and was picked up and last seen heading towards Logan Canyon,” Romberg said.

But then the trail went cold.

“We didn’t hear anything on Wednesday,” Romberg said.

“I didn’t know where he was,” Avril Black said.

Meanwhile, the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake got a call from a good samaritan who found an elderly man at a bus stop.

“I got a call from a (Latter-day Saint senior missionary) saying they picked up somebody at the bus station and wanted to bring him by. I said okay. It was about 8:30- 9:00 p.m. and normally, we’re closed at that time but I said, ‘Bring him by.’ Turned out he was 91 years old, a Korean War Vet. He was a really sweet guy,” said Jay Rouse, who serves as Chapel Lead at the Rescue Mission.

The next morning, Wednesday, Rouse started getting to know the new guest.

“I realized the sweet old man was in need of some help,” Rouse said.

Back in Afton, Avril Black was still praying for a sign of her husband, then she turned on the news on Wednesday night.

“I put the 10 p.m. news on,” Avril Black said.

She was shocked to see her husband on her television screen during a segment on Thanksgiving meals served at the Rescue Mission.

“You were just filming around and I thought, ‘well wait a minute. I’m sure I saw Michael.’ So I paused the TV, set it back and yeah, sure enough there he was!” Avril Black said.

Right there, in the background, was Michael Black.

“I mean it was so unreal, I saw the picture!” Avril Black said. “I was so relieved, I actually slept that night knowing he was safe.”

Still in disbelief, Avril Black took a picture of the TV screen.

By the next morning, Thanksgiving Day, everyone connected the dots.

Rouse called the Afton Police Department after remembering that the missionary mentioned the elderly man was coming from Afton.

Romberg confirmed the elderly man at the shelter was indeed the missing Michael Black.

A few hours later, Avril Black was on her way to pick up her sweetheart in Salt Lake City.

“I’m speechless. It just blows me away that that happened. Boy does he have some guardian angel looking after him. And you guys, thank goodness that you were there,” Avril Black said.

Avril expressed her gratitude for everyone that looked out for Michael Black, especially the Afton Police Department, the missionary, and the staff at the Rescue Home of Salt Lake.

“The police have been wonderful to us,” Avril Black said. “And the rescue home, they gave him warm clothes and a blanket and really took care of him.”

Chief Romberg said they are looking for resources that can help Avril and Michael Black with additional care