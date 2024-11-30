On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club: Maveric Lamoureux Injured, Will Miss Extended Time

Nov 29, 2024, 6:51 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Hockey Club is getting ready to welcome Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to Delta Center for a Black Friday bout. Puck drop between UHC and Edmonton is set for 6:00 p.m. MT, but Utah will be without rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux.

Just 30 minutes before the game was set to begin, Utah faced some unfortunate injury news that will keep talented young piece Maveric Lamoureux out of the lineup for an extended period of time.

The nature and circumstances of hockey injuries can often be foggy at best, so all we know for now is that the rookie suffered an upper-body injury in the Utah Hockey Club’s overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens that will put him on the bench for at least 4-6 weeks.

Maveric has shown promise in his 15 games played so far this season with a goal and two assists from the blue line, and he was only trending upward.

Follow Cole Bagley and KSL Sports across socials to keep up with Maveric Lamoureux’s injury as more information becomes available and his recovery over the coming weeks.

Utah Hockey Club Rookie Maveric Lamoureux

Lamoureux is a 20-year-old defenseman from Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada. Drafted 29th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2022, Lamoureux is one of the primary young prospects for the organization and should continue to be a key building block for the team moving forward.

After experiencing some adversity in his junior career, including a torn labrum that set him back quite a bit, Lamoureux battled back and recently received his NHL call-up this season.

“Pretty crazy. I wore that jersey in camp but it’s not the same as a first game. So definitely putting that jersey on felt special. Also, just walking out to the ice. I was kind of stressed, the goosebumps were there, and I was just really, really happy and excited…A lot was going on. It’s my first game, first shift, first warmup, first everything. Just a lot was going on, a lot of excitement. Finally living that, finally having that first game,” Lamoureux told KSL Sports.

But before that unforgettable moment, Lamoureux faced a difficult set of challenges in order to prove himself worthy of playing in the greatest hockey league in the world.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of Maveric Lamoureux and the Utah Hockey Club? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL Sports

