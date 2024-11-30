On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Welcomes New Baby On Social Media

Nov 29, 2024, 7:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen missed Wednesday night’s loss against the Denver Nuggets for ‘Personal Reasons.’ After banging knees multiple times during Utah’s loss to San Antonio, some fans found the reasoning peculiar.

Two days later, Markkanen took to social media to announce the birth of his recently born baby. The timing certainly explains the Finland native’s absence earlier in the week.

RELATED: Injury-Plagued Utah Jazz Out-Talented In Loss To Nuggets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauri Markkanen (@laurimarkkanen)

Despite being the primary weapon on what many feel is a team destined to tank the 2024-25 season, Markkanen continues to show his value after signing a five-year max contract extension with the franchise in August.

The 7’0 forward averages 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46.7 percent shooting and 41.6 percent from deep while playing 14 of 18 possible games this season.

Markkanen has enjoyed a career renaissance since being traded to Utah ahead of the 2022-23 season. The former Arizona Wildcat has averaged 24 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks, all career-highs, in 135 games in a Jazz uniform.

The former first-round pick has a career average of 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds on 45.9 percent shooting from the floor.

RELATED STORIES

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Utah welcomes the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Saturday, November 30. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Welcomes New Baby On Social Media

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen missed Wednesday night's loss against the Denver Nuggets for 'Personal Reasons.' After banging knees multiple times during Utah's loss to San Antonio, some fans found the reasoning peculiar.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club: Maveric Lamoureux Injured, Will Miss Extended Time

The Utah Hockey Club is getting ready to welcome Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to Delta Center for a Black Friday bout. Puck drop between UHC and Edmonton is set for 6:00 p.m. MT, but Utah will be without rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Undefeated Utah State Pulls Away From North Texas Late

Utah State didn't play its best basketball but found a way to hang on against a defensive-minded North Texas team in a 61-57 win.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club is wrapping up Black Friday with a battle in the Beehive State against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Stay tuned right here to keep up with live updates, expert analysis, and more!

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. UCF Knights Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football closes out its inaugural Big 12 season against the UCF Knights tonight. Stay caught up with our live blog!

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fourth Quarter Turnovers Cost Utah State In Season Finale

Utah State was in the catbird seat entering the final period, but after being outscored 29-0 in the fourth, USU fell to Colorado State 42-30.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Welcomes New Baby On Social Media