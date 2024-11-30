Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Welcomes New Baby On Social Media

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen missed Wednesday night’s loss against the Denver Nuggets for ‘Personal Reasons.’ After banging knees multiple times during Utah’s loss to San Antonio, some fans found the reasoning peculiar.

Two days later, Markkanen took to social media to announce the birth of his recently born baby. The timing certainly explains the Finland native’s absence earlier in the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauri Markkanen (@laurimarkkanen)

Despite being the primary weapon on what many feel is a team destined to tank the 2024-25 season, Markkanen continues to show his value after signing a five-year max contract extension with the franchise in August.

The 7’0 forward averages 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46.7 percent shooting and 41.6 percent from deep while playing 14 of 18 possible games this season.

Markkanen has enjoyed a career renaissance since being traded to Utah ahead of the 2022-23 season. The former Arizona Wildcat has averaged 24 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks, all career-highs, in 135 games in a Jazz uniform.

The former first-round pick has a career average of 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds on 45.9 percent shooting from the floor.

Utah welcomes the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Saturday, November 30.

