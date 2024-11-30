On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
CRIME

Three arrested, suspected of refrigerator theft at SUU

Nov 29, 2024, 8:31 PM

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


CEDAR CITY — Three men were arrested after an alleged refrigerator theft on the campus of Southern Utah University.

According to a probable cause statement, the refrigerators were stolen from the SUU Bookstore on Nov. 11. Security footage showed three suspects loading them into two vehicles.

SUU Police were alerted on Nov. 22. Security footage and student directories helped them identify the three refrigerator theft suspects as 20-year-old Brock Felder, 25-year-old Peter Dadson, and 24-year-old Hercy Miller.

When police visited the apartment shared by two of the suspects, they allegedly saw one of the refrigerators that had been stolen.

“(It) could be seen through the glass window of the front door while standing outside on the porch,” read the statement.

Suspects admit to refrigerator theft

According to the probable cause statements in each arrest, all of the suspects confessed to stealing the refrigerators.

Dadson, who allegedly used his vehicle to transport one of the refrigerators, reportedly told police that he’d observed them sitting there for over a month.

The suspects did not ask anyone before taking the refrigerators. They reportedly told police that they assumed they were being thrown out.

Each of the refrigerators is valued at $1,500. According to police, refrigerator theft is a third-degree felony.

