Alexander Kerfoot Gives UHC Lead Over Edmonton

SALT LAKE CITY- The Edmonton Oilers are visiting Salt Lake City for the first time ever to take on Alexander Kerfoot the Utah Hockey Club in a Black Friday battle.

Following an emotional pre-game ceremony for Hockey Fights Cancer night at Delta Center, Utah jumped to a quick lead just six minutes into the game.

Edmonton possessed the puck in their offensive zone but Kevin Stenlund picked the pocket of an Oiler and started the breakaway for the Utah Hockey Club. It developed into a two-on-one as Stenlund and Alexander Kerfoot skated side by side with Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard in between them. Bouchard slid to block the pass but Stenlund was able to wait it out and hit Kerfoot with a perfect pass who directed the puck into the open net.

Great play by Stenlund here. Active stick to force a turnover in the neutral zone, nice patience to take the defender out of the play, and a great feed. Kerfoot certainly appreciated the setup. Utah up 1-0.#UtahHC https://t.co/XaTWOKqOC6 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Maveric Lamoureux’s first NHL experience in Utah

After beginning the season with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, 20-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was called up to the Utah Hockey Club in response to the Sean Durzi and John Marino injuries. Since then, the young defender made his official NHL debut, scored his first goal and has experienced what it’s like to play in Salt Lake City.

“[Utah is] pretty good,” Lamoureux said. “Ever since I got the call, it’s just been great to be here…”

“Just the amount of emotion that I had at that moment, I just couldn’t stop smiling. I was just smiling so much. I was so happy. When I saw the puck go in, it was definitely a crazy moment. Then just hugging all the guys after, all the taps on my back and everyone saying congratulations and good job. It was definitely a good moment,” Lamoureux said regarding his first career goal.

Who did Maveric Lamoureux look up to?

Like any young hockey player, Lamoureux had a group of players that he looked up to and tried to emulate. Unsurprisingly, those players include two of the all-time greatest defensemen, P.K. Subban and Shea Weber who both played for Lamoureux’s childhood team, the Montreal Canadiens.

“I’ve always looked up to, especially being in Montreal, I’ve always looked up to P.K. Subban when I was younger. And then after, Shea Weber when he got traded. So, I would say probably those two,” Lamoureux explained.

