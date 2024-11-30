On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Alexander Kerfoot Gives UHC Lead Over Edmonton

Nov 29, 2024, 7:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Edmonton Oilers are visiting Salt Lake City for the first time ever to take on Alexander Kerfoot the Utah Hockey Club in a Black Friday battle.

Following an emotional pre-game ceremony for Hockey Fights Cancer night at Delta Center, Utah jumped to a quick lead just six minutes into the game.

Edmonton possessed the puck in their offensive zone but Kevin Stenlund picked the pocket of an Oiler and started the breakaway for the Utah Hockey Club. It developed into a two-on-one as Stenlund and Alexander Kerfoot skated side by side with Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard in between them. Bouchard slid to block the pass but Stenlund was able to wait it out and hit Kerfoot with a perfect pass who directed the puck into the open net.

Maveric Lamoureux’s first NHL experience in Utah

After beginning the season with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, 20-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was called up to the Utah Hockey Club in response to the Sean Durzi and John Marino injuries. Since then, the young defender made his official NHL debut, scored his first goal and has experienced what it’s like to play in Salt Lake City.

“[Utah is] pretty good,” Lamoureux said. “Ever since I got the call, it’s just been great to be here…”

“Just the amount of emotion that I had at that moment, I just couldn’t stop smiling. I was just smiling so much. I was so happy. When I saw the puck go in, it was definitely a crazy moment. Then just hugging all the guys after, all the taps on my back and everyone saying congratulations and good job. It was definitely a good moment,” Lamoureux said regarding his first career goal.

Who did Maveric Lamoureux look up to?

Like any young hockey player, Lamoureux had a group of players that he looked up to and tried to emulate. Unsurprisingly, those players include two of the all-time greatest defensemen, P.K. Subban and Shea Weber who both played for Lamoureux’s childhood team, the Montreal Canadiens.

RELATED STORIES

“I’ve always looked up to, especially being in Montreal, I’ve always looked up to P.K. Subban when I was younger. And then after, Shea Weber when he got traded. So, I would say probably those two,” Lamoureux explained.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Hockey Club? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zemaiah Vaughn Picks Off UCF, Makes It A House Call

ORLANDO – Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn picked off an errant throw from UCF and took it all the way back for six. All it took was one juke to get past the only player standing in his way and then there was nothing but open field. PICK SIX UTES 🙌@Utah_Football‘s defense jumps all over the […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alexander Kerfoot Gives UHC Lead Over Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers are visiting Salt Lake City for the first time ever to take on the Utah Hockey Club in a Black Friday battle. Following an emotional pre-game ceremony for Hockey Fights Cancer night at Delta Center, Utah jumped to a quick lead just six minutes into the game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Welcomes New Baby On Social Media

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen missed Wednesday night's loss against the Denver Nuggets for 'Personal Reasons.' After banging knees multiple times during Utah's loss to San Antonio, some fans found the reasoning peculiar.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club: Maveric Lamoureux Injured, Will Miss Extended Time

The Utah Hockey Club is getting ready to welcome Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to Delta Center for a Black Friday bout. Puck drop between UHC and Edmonton is set for 6:00 p.m. MT, but Utah will be without rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Undefeated Utah State Pulls Away From North Texas Late

Utah State didn't play its best basketball but found a way to hang on against a defensive-minded North Texas team in a 61-57 win.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club is wrapping up Black Friday with a battle in the Beehive State against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Stay tuned right here to keep up with live updates, expert analysis, and more!

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Alexander Kerfoot Gives UHC Lead Over Edmonton