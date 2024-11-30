On the Site:
Christmas lights turned on at Temple Square

Nov 29, 2024, 9:15 PM

Lights at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Lights at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s the first night of an annual Utah holiday tradition. The lights at Temple Square turned on Friday night for the first time this season, and people from across the country came out to see them.

A flip of the switch and Christmas has arrived at Temple Square. Thousands of twinkling lights, and visitors traveling from everywhere to catch them in person.

“We’re actually traveling from Dahlonega, Georgia,” Angie Bryant, a Temple Square visitor, told KSL TV.

“McCammon, Idaho,” Todd Betty, a Temple Square visitor, said.

“Tracy, California,” another visitor said.

Young and old, for some it’s a Christmas tradition.

“I love the red, I love the green, I love how rich it is,” Kim Johnson, a Temple Square visitor, said.

“It brings back memories of visiting with our kids,” Wendy Betty, another Temple Square visitor, said.

A family visiting the lights at Temple Square. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) A family visiting the lights at Temple Square. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

And a tradition to pass new memories on to them.

“Watching my grandkids, that’s what I like,” Lynn Labrum, a Temple Square visitor, said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hopes it helps people remember the reason for the season.

Looking Out for the Good: Light of the World Giving Machines kick off for 2024 holiday season

“Everything that we do points to our Savior, that’s why we do what we do,” Jay Warnick, the ground services manager at the Church Headquarters Facilities, said.

Each strand was lighting something inside the people there.

“I think it’s really special to come down here and see all the lights,” said one visitor.

“We just love being around Temple Square and seeing how beautiful they are,” Bryant said.

“I think my favorite part is sharing them with the family actually,” Johnson said.

“It’s a good start for the Christmas season, to remember what it’s about,” Betty said.

The lights will turn on from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night from now until January 1, 2025. Ongoing temple construction has limited the lights this year, but they’re turned on north of the Tabernacle and around the Main Street reflecting pool and Church office building.

Temple Square’s Christmas lights are back. Here’s what to expect this season

 

