Utah TE Landen King Pulls Down Jump Ball Touchdown Against UCF

Nov 29, 2024, 9:17 PM

ORLANDO – Early in the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights, Utah tight end Landen King showed off his hops on a tough touchdown grab.

After the score and a two-point conversion from Micah Bernard, the Utes took a 14-point lead.

Coming into the final game of the season, King had just two receptions for 39 yards.

With that said, he had only appeared in two games for Utah. Last season, he played in eight games and finished with over 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Whenever King hits the gridiron for Utah, he’s a threat to make a big play. His average yards per reception over two seasons with the Utes is over 12 yards.

The Utes’ Inaugural Big 12 Season

Coming in as the favorite in a new conference, the 2024 season is far from what Utah Football was expecting.

After starting with four straight wins, things started going downhill against the Arizona teams. From there, the Utes lost seven straight.

A big reason for the struggles is the same reason that has plagued Utah in recent years – injuries. The list is unfortunately a long one for the Utes and features some common names like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

Heading into the UCF matchup, Utah sits near the bottom of the Big 12 with a 4-7 (1-7 conference) record. The Knights are just one spot above the Utes at 4-7 (2-6). A relatively even matchup in the final game of the season means Utah has a decent shot at ending its losing streak.

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

