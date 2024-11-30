Lawson Crouse Pulls UHC Even With The Edmonton Oilers

SALT LAKE CITY- After taking a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Utah Hockey Club unraveled in the second, conceding three goals to the Edmonton Oilers to enter the third period down by a score of 3-2.

With a sense of urgency to open the final frame, Lawson Crouse struck gold to pull Utah even.

Following a shift change, Olli Maatta hit Nick Bjugstad with a cross-ice pass as he made his way across the blue line. An Edmonton defender closed the gap as to not give Bjugstad an open lane to the net, allowing Crouse to sneak in behind. Bjugstad put a pass right on his tape and only Calvin Pickard stood between Lawson and the net. After a couple of dekes, Crouse sent a rocket, beating the Oiler’s goaltender top self for his fourth goal of the season.

Just about halfway through the third period, the Utah Hockey Club and Edmonton Oilers are tied with three goals a piece.

Maveric Lamoureux’s first NHL experience in Utah

After beginning the season with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, 20-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was called up to the Utah Hockey Club in response to the Sean Durzi and John Marino injuries. Since then, the young defender made his official NHL debut, scored his first goal and has experienced what it’s like to play in Salt Lake City.

“[Utah is] pretty good,” Lamoureux said. “Ever since I got the call, it’s just been great to be here…”

“Just the amount of emotion that I had at that moment, I just couldn’t stop smiling. I was just smiling so much. I was so happy. When I saw the puck go in, it was definitely a crazy moment. Then just hugging all the guys after, all the taps on my back and everyone saying congratulations and good job. It was definitely a good moment,” Lamoureux said regarding his first career goal.

Who did Maveric Lamoureux look up to?

Like any young hockey player, Lamoureux had a group of players that he looked up to and tried to emulate. Unsurprisingly, those players include two of the all-time greatest defensemen, P.K. Subban and Shea Weber who both played for Lamoureux’s childhood team, the Montreal Canadiens.

“I’ve always looked up to, especially being in Montreal, I’ve always looked up to P.K. Subban when I was younger. And then after, Shea Weber when he got traded. So, I would say probably those two,” Lamoureux explained.

