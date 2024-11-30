Utah Football Ends First Big 12 Season On High Note Against UCF Knights

ORLANDO – Utah Football had its fair share of ups and downs in its inaugural Big 12 season but they ended the year on a high note against UCF.

After starting the year on a burner with four straight wins, the Utes lost seven straight after that. Although a lot of the losses were close and the team was also plagued by injuries, that doesn’t make validate the long losing streak.

Unfortunately, finishing the year at 5-7, Utah Football fell just short of a bowl game in 2024.

Pregame

First Quarter

Utah had UCF 2nd and 3, but are flagged for a penalty. Looks like Tao Johnson was flagged for targeting. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

After review, no targeting penalty. It’s3rd and 3… But RJ Harvey picks up 4 and the 1st down. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

UCF has to burn a timeout after the Utah Substitution. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Harvey stopped for no gain, a flag for holding, that’ll move back 10 yards now. 2nd and 22 from the 42…. UCF gains 13 yards and it’s 3rd and 9 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Lander Barton with a big strip sack, Logan Fano on the recovery! Utah takes over! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Luke Bottari with two completions to start the drive… Finds Dorian Singer and then a pop pass to Zacharyus Williams! Utah down to the 23 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Micah Bernard gains 5 yards on 2nd down. It’ll be 3rd and 5 now… Micah then picks up 4 on 3rd down… 4th and 1 from the 14. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Micah Bernard down on the field… They should review that spot during the injury timeout. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

It doesn’t matter, Utah false starts on 4th and 1. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Utah brings on the field goal unit and Cole Becker converts the 37-yard field goal. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

After a promising drive, a penalty forced Utah to settle for a 37-yard field goal. Cole Becker knocks it through. Utah 3, UCF 0 pic.twitter.com/2ZzsIQf5jI — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 30, 2024

Micah Bernard gained 9 yards on the drive, he’s 69 yards away from 1,000 on the season. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Utah gets a stop on 3rd down, Logan Fano with TFL for a loss of 2 and it’ll be 4th and 3 from the UCF 43… They bring on the punt unit — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Micah picks up 11 yards on 1st down… 58 yards away. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Utah flagged for holding on 3rd and 5 on the incompletion and Utah has to punt. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

46 yard punt and small return, UCF will start at their own 32 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

After 1Q: Utah 3, UCF 0 Utah with a couple defensive havoc plays in the 1st quarter. Offense has 48 yards and 3 points. UCF will 3rd and 5 after the break. pic.twitter.com/Wn2riXVlL1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 30, 2024

Second Quarter

Utah gets the stop on 3rd down and UCF will punt… which ends up in the end zone. Utah to start at their own 20. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Bottari is sacked on 3rd down, loses the ball, Lomu recovered and got back to the 19.. Utah will punt. UCF starts at their own 37 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Utah gets the stop on 3rd and 5. UCF punts it away and pin Utah inside the 20 at the 14. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Bottari unable to connect with Singer on 3rd down, Bottari gave him a chance but Singer unable to get back to it to haul it in. That one hurts. Utah has to punt and UCF will start this one at the 36. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

ZEMAIAH VAUGHN PICK SIX!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

PICK SIX UTES 🙌@Utah_Football‘s defense jumps all over the mistake by UCF 🔒 pic.twitter.com/TNV4ORKkc7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

Some coverage breakdowns this series, defensive backs need to lock in. Utah avoided disaster thanks to an errant throw. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Touchdown UCF… They went 10 plays, 89 yards and score their first touchdown. Utah was a mess defensively that series. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

RJ HARVEY 😤 With this TD, RJ Harvey now holds the total TD record in @UCF_Football program history 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/DhnwFqAdqR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

Micah running well this possession. He’s now got 56 yards, and is 22 yards away from 1000 … Utah is to the UCF 40 yard line and we’ve hit the 2-minute timeout. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Bottari completes a pass to Williams for 33 yards … Best ball of the night and most impressive play of his young career for Williams. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Utah 1st and 10 from the 7… they go screen pass to Fano, who is stopped for no a loss and a flag for illegal touching. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Man, tough play call on 3rd down, mostly because you’re going to a guy that has barely played this season… Utah settles for the field goal. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Utah offense responds with a 61-yard drive. Unable to punch it into the end zone, Utah settles for a 24-yard field goal. Utah 13, UCF 7 pic.twitter.com/NquXs03EPK — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 30, 2024

Gilman is done for the night after the targeting was confirmed. That sucks for him, Gilman’s career ends on that note. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

HALFTIME – Utah 13, UCF 7 Utah with the defensive havoc plays to take the lead into the locker room. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/auZHgSvNxp — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 30, 2024

Third Quarter

Utah starts the half with the ball and of course, a delay of game penalty. lol — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Another 9 yard gain for Micah… 9 yards away and it’s 3rd and 2 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Bottari sacked for a 15 yard loss… Just a brutal mistake. Utah to punt. Bouwmeester boots it 62 yards but is returned 14 to the 27. Flag on the play, looks like block in the back and UCF will start at the 17 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Zacharyus Williams has shown a lot of promise in his increased playing time this month, tonight has been his most impressive effort. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Singer with an impressive one-handed grab but is well short of the mark…. Utah goes for it on 4th and 3 and Zacharyus Williams gets 4! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Utah needed that so badly and Bottari came through with the best throw of the night and of course, King came through with the grab! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Landed King said THAT’S MINE 😤 He adds on another for @Utah_Football 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TJzsZwZfPl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

After giving up the big play, the defense locks in and forces a turnover on downs! Utah takes over at their own 27 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Zacharyus Williams AGAIN with a big play. This kid is showing out tonight! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Lander Barton with a big sack on a blitz up the middle! That outs UCF back into their own territory. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Karene Reid now with the sack! That’s another stop and turnover on downs! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

SMITH SNOWDEN PICK SIX!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 30, 2024

ANOTHER PICK SIX FOR THE UTES 😱 That was too easy for the @Utah_Football defense 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ReUOqY1NiW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

Finished the season on a high note 🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/rzvsxXIDOe — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 30, 2024

