On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Ends First Big 12 Season On High Note Against UCF Knights

Nov 29, 2024, 9:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ORLANDO – Utah Football had its fair share of ups and downs in its inaugural Big 12 season but they ended the year on a high note against UCF.

After starting the year on a burner with four straight wins, the Utes lost seven straight after that. Although a lot of the losses were close and the team was also plagued by injuries, that doesn’t make validate the long losing streak.

Unfortunately, finishing the year at 5-7, Utah Football fell just short of a bowl game in 2024.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

RELATED: Zemaiah Vaughn Picks Off UCF, Makes It A House Call

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED: Utah TE Landen King Pulls Down Jump Ball Touchdown Against UCF

RELATED STORIES

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Ends First Big 12 Season On High Note Against UCF Knights

Utah Football had its fair share of ups and downs in its inaugural Big 12 season but they ended the year on a high note against UCF.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lawson Crouse Pulls UHC Even With The Edmonton Oilers

After taking a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Utah Hockey Club unraveled in the second, conceding three goals to the Edmonton Oilers to enter the third period down by a score of 3-2.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah TE Landen King Pulls Down Jump Ball Touchdown Against UCF

Early in the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights, Utah tight end Landen King showed off his hops on a tough touchdown grab.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zemaiah Vaughn Picks Off UCF, Makes It A House Call

ORLANDO – Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn picked off an errant throw from UCF and took it all the way back for six. All it took was one juke to get past the only player standing in his way and then there was nothing but open field. PICK SIX UTES 🙌@Utah_Football‘s defense jumps all over the […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alexander Kerfoot Gives UHC Lead Over Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers are visiting Salt Lake City for the first time ever to take on the Utah Hockey Club in a Black Friday battle. Following an emotional pre-game ceremony for Hockey Fights Cancer night at Delta Center, Utah jumped to a quick lead just six minutes into the game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Welcomes New Baby On Social Media

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen missed Wednesday night's loss against the Denver Nuggets for 'Personal Reasons.' After banging knees multiple times during Utah's loss to San Antonio, some fans found the reasoning peculiar.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah Football Ends First Big 12 Season On High Note Against UCF Knights