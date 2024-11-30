No. 19 BYU vs. Houston: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

PROVO, Utah – BYU vs. Houston for the first time as Big 12 Conference foes.

These two programs joined the Big 12 in 2023 and will meet for the first time since 2020.

No. 19 BYU enters this matchup with a 9-2 record and a 6-2 mark in Big 12 play. The Cougars in blue still have a path to reaching the Big 12 Championship Game. They will need some help, but Championship hopes are on the line entering the late-night matchup.

Houston only has pride on the line. The Coogs are 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Big 12.

BYU leads the all-time series against Houston 3-0, with all three previous meetings taking place in the past 11 years.

No. 19 BYU vs. Houston

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.

Three Game Day Thoughts

1. 10 wins would be an impressive accomplishment

Regardless of what happens with the Big 12 Championship Game berths, if BYU can take down Houston, it would give them a 10-win season.

Reaching double-digit victories in any season is an impressive accomplishment. However, this group would be extra special as it would come in a year where BYU was picked to finish 13th in the preseason Big 12 media poll.

BYU has produced 18 seasons with 10 wins. They have reached double-digit wins twice under head coach Kalani Sitake (2020, 2021).

BYU comes into the game with a two-game losing streak. So capping off the regular season with a win before whatever postseason path lies ahead gets the Cougars in blue back to their winning ways.

2. Play a complete game for 60 minutes

You have to go back to the Arizona game on October 12 to find the last time BYU played close to a complete for four quarters. Since then, there have been stretches where they played at a high level (OK State, UCF, Utah, ASU), but not for four quarters.

Houston is undermanned on the personnel front compared to other Big 12 teams, but it has a stingy defense. BYU’s offense needs to get off to a fast start in this one. If it does, that should bode well for BYU to play strong in all 60 minutes.

3. One last ride for 21 seniors

Since Monday’s weekly game notes were released, BYU has added redshirt junior safety Ethan Slade to the Senior Day salute videos. With the addition of Slade, BYU’s Senior Day class now has 21 players.

Join us in celebrating our seniors this Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU vs Houston // 8:15pm MT

It’s the first time since 2020 that BYU has closed out a regular season at home—the first since 2016 with a capacity crowd. Since Kalani Sitake became the head coach, it’s only the third time BYU has finished a regular season at home.

Two BYU vs Houston Questions

1. How motivated will Houston be in this game?

Houston comes into this matchup with nothing to play for in 2024. They are treating this week like their bowl game, but is that enough to energize them for this cold, late-night game in Provo? We’ll see.

Houston fired offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay this week. Former Baylor quarterback Shawn Bell is the interim OC.

It’s an opportunity for Bell to make a case as Houston’s offensive coordinator next season. The Coogs have been brutal on offense this year. Houston comes into the matchup with the 133rd-scoring offense in college football, averaging 13.6 points per game.

2. Will the second-half offense against ASU carry over against the Coogs?

How BYU performed offensively against Arizona State in the second half of last week was promising. Up until those final 30 minutes, BYU was in a 11-quarter stretch of only scoring three touchdowns—a far cry from the balanced attack they displayed earlier in the year, which consistently scored 30+ points per game.

QB Jake Retzlaff must get the ball to his playmakers early and often. Those playmakers include Chase Roberts, Keelan Marion, LJ Martin, Darius Lassiter, and Hinckley Ropati. Those five are BYU’s top playmakers heading into the final week of the regular season. Find ways to get downhill on the ground and create explosive plays through the air.

Houston’s defense had success last week, holding high-powered Baylor to only 20 points. The Coogs are 26th nationally in total defense this season, allowing 321.9 yards per game.

One BYU vs Houston Score Prediction

I wouldn’t be surprised if this were a low-scoring game after the first half. People would probably sound the alarm on BYU, especially if a Big 12 Championship Game hung in the balance. But Houston doesn’t give up many points. They have only had two games this year where they allowed more than 30 points.

Then you pair that with BYU’s offense having some struggles in November; I could see this being a game where BYU is in control throughout, but the final score isn’t a runaway blowout, as some would assume.

BYU reaches 10 wins for the first time in the regular season since 2021.

BYU 21, Houston 10

