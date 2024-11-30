On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man charged after accidentally shooting friend, police say

Nov 30, 2024, 8:50 AM

FILE - Raelle Cunningham with the Utah chapter of Women for Gun Rights showing a gun case with a lock. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in custody after allegedly accidentally shooting his friend, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Indiana Avenue and Emery Street in Poplar Grove on Friday evening. When they got to the home, they found one man had been shot.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a 21-year-old man and his friend were outside manipulating a firearm,” the police department said in a press release. “The 21-year-old suspect is accused of handling a firearm in a manner that created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another.”

The suspect is accused of pulling the trigger and shooting his friend, but he told officers it was an accident, police said.

First responders provided emergency medical care to the victim on scene, and he was transported to a hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

“Properly securing and handling firearms should always be a priority,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said. “Safe storage and responsible handling practices can significantly minimize the chances of theft, unintentional death, injury, or damage caused by improper storage, use, or handling of firearms.”

For tips on safe handling and storage of firearms, visit the Salt Lake City Police Department’s website.

The 21-year-old is booked in the Salt Lake City Metropolitan Jail on allegations of reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

