Weather Forecast For BYU/Houston Game From KSL

Nov 30, 2024, 9:29 AM

PROVO, Utah – The final regular season game of the 2024 BYU football season will be a cold one.

No. 19 BYU will host the Houston Cougars tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. (MST).

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson provided an updated weather forecast for tonight’s game during “KSL Today” on Friday morning.

Weather Forecast for BYU/Houston

BYU/Houston

“It’s going to be cold. Layers, bundle up, folks. 36 to 33 will be the temperature range. And yes, it is the last game of the [regular] season for the Cougars. Kind of a must-win situation for BYU,” said Johnson.

Tonight’s Houston game will be the second consecutive BYU home game with temperatures hovering around freezing. On November 9, BYU faced Kansas and lost in a game where the kickoff temperature was 33 degrees.

Last week at Arizona State, BYU played in a 78-degree temperature in Tempe.

The “must-win” dynamic Matt Johnson referenced ties into BYU, which still has a path for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game next week in Arlington.

BYU must beat Houston but will also need Arizona State or Iowa State to lose one of their games. If both outcomes happen, BYU will play in next week’s Big 12 Championship Game in Texas.

Kickoff temperatures for 2024 BYU football season

August 31: Southern Illinois – 89 degrees, Sunny (Win, 41-13)

September 6: at SMU – 86 degrees, Cloudy (Win, 18-15)

September 14: at Wyoming – 68 degrees, Clear (Win, 34-14)

September 21: Kansas State – 65 degrees, Sunny (Win, 38-9)

September 28: at Baylor – 79 degrees, Sunny (Win, 34-28)

October 12: Arizona – 78 degrees, Sunny (Win, 41-19)

October 18: Oklahoma State – 45 degrees, Cloudy (Win, 38-35)

October 26: at UCF – 84 degrees, Sunny (Win, 37-24)

November 9: at Utah – 44 degrees, Clear (Win, 22-21)

November 16: Kansas – 33 degrees, Cloudy (Loss, 13-17)

November 23: at Arizona State – 78 degrees, Sunny (Loss, 23-28)

November 30: Houston

No. 19 BYU vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

