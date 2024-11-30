Dude Perfect Crew Gives BYU/Houston Pick On College Gameday

PROVO, Utah – The Dude Perfect crew were the celebrity guest pickers on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, November 30.

College Gameday was held in College Station, Texas, to mark the return of the Texas/Texas A&M rivalry. The Dude Perfect crew became viral 15 years ago with a trick shot inside Kyle Field.

Since that viral video, DP has become one of the top content creator teams online.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tyler Toney was on the set to represent Dude Perfect.

One of the games Toney and the College Gameday crew had to pick during Gameday’s “Saturday Selections” segment was BYU/Houston.

The Big 12 matchup can potentially have Big 12 Championship Game implications.

Dude Perfect picked BYU and praised Salt Lake City

Toney from Dude Perfect picked BYU. He also praised Salt Lake City for being one of the top markets for Dude Perfect shows.

College Gameday picks for #BYU vs. Houston Des: BYU

Saban: BYU

McAfee: BYU

Dude Perfect: BYU

Corso: BYU

Herbie: BYU#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/2Cv9X9hCey — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 30, 2024

“We’ve been touring for five years now and there’s one show that’s behind our Dallas show every single year, and it’s not Houston,” Toney said. “Salt Lake City fans are on another level. Give me BYU.”

Along with Toney, the rest of the College Gameday set picked BYU to win tonight’s game against the Houston Cougars.

“I like BYU as well because of how they performed in the second half against Arizona State. I think they’re back,” Pat McAfee said.

College Gameday Picks For BYU/Houston

Desmond Howard: BYU

Nick Saban: BYU

Pat McAfee: BYU

Dude Perfect: BYU

Lee Corso: BYU

Kirk Herbstreit: BYU

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper