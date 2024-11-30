On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man in critical condition after car crash into McDonald’s

Nov 30, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 1:50 pm

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KEARNS — A man is in critical condition after crashing into a power pole and then hitting a McDonald’s, ejecting from the car, police said.

A spokesperson for the Taylorsville Police Department said that the accident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday in the area of 4015 West 5400 South.

Police said the man crossed a center median, and then crashed into the pole, then a sign, and finally collided with a McDonald’s. The man, who’s age is unknown, was ejected and received “serious burns and ejection-related injuries.”

The man was taken by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition. Police do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt, and said speed was certainly a factor in the crash.

